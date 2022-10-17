These days, I should be thinking about where I’m supposed to be going.
But I’m thinking about where I’ve been!
Since starting the saga of married life, I’ve quite literally been halfway around the world and back again. And in that grand adventure, I’ve had many unexpected friends.
The first I met on Guam back in 1981. Her name was Gloria.
Gloria and I were the most unlikely pair. She was big-boned and overweight; I was petite and thin. Our pasts were wildly divergent.
She had grown up on the West Coast and crossed the country as a prostitute. In the 1950s, she was briefly married to a sailor, who brought her to Guam. They were soon divorced and she made the island home. And went back to her old ways.
I had grown up well-sheltered in a rural town in Pennsylvania. Despite the trauma of losing my mother at age 17, I had graduated from college and found a job — and a husband — in the Midwest. And then we ended up on Guam.
When I met Gloria, she was a new person, as was I. We had both been changed by Jesus Christ. And that made all the difference.
That made my role as her chauffeur and sidekick a privilege.
After our family left the island in 1984, we kept in touch with Gloria.
And when we were planning to return in 1999, I knew we would be caring for her when she died.
And we did.
For her last nine months, she shared a room with my girls. She was in the hospital several times. The last time she came home, we all knew it was to die.
Her last week was wonderful. A constant stream of young women came to pray and sing. Our pastors came to encourage. Hospice came to advise.
In the end, she was with her family, where she wanted to be.
That was 17 years ago.
But it is in my mind now, because it’s affecting my house sale. Because Guam has no laws to govern disclosures on real estate listings, a death in the house has to be declared forever.
This history has a negative influence on some buyers.
They need not be afraid — Gloria’s spirit was in heaven a half-hour before the devil knew she was dead, and there it stayed.
This house has been blessed — not cursed — because of a death here.
If anything lingers in that room, it’s love.