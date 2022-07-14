'Succession' earns most Emmy nods; 'Squid Game' makes history

"Succession," the gripping HBO drama about a massively wealthy and dysfunctional family that runs a media empire, earned the most nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards on Tuesday morning, with 25 total.
The series earned nods for best drama, as well as a slew of acting nominations for nearly its entire main cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and J. Smith-Cameron.
Close behind with 20 nominations were "Ted Lasso," the Apple TV Plus comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as the earnest American coach of a Premier League soccer team, as well as "The White Lotus," HBO's acclaimed miniseries centered on a group of miserable rich people on vacation at a fancy resort in Hawaii.
But it's "Squid Game" that has a chance to make history. The blockbuster Netflix series became the first non-English-language series to be nominated for best drama.
The 74th Emmy Awards air Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC.
Read on for a list of the 2022 nominees with our analysis.
Outstanding drama series
•"Better Call Saul" (AMC)
•"Ozark"(Netflix)
•"Severance" (Apple TV Plus)
•"Squid Game" (Netflix)
•"Stranger Things" (Netflix)
•"Succession" (HBO)
•"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)
•"Euphoria" (HBO)
Analysis: "Squid Game," Netflix's Korean-language juggernaut, makes history here as the first non-English title to garner a best drama nod. But it's got some steep competition in the category, from departing Television Academy favorites ("Better Call Saul" and "Ozark") to newcomers ("Yellowjackets" and "Severance"). HBO's "Euphoria" is a pleasant surprise, but only to an extent considering Zendaya's big win at the 2020 ceremony. Note the lack of network shows, though - there was apparently no love for "This Is Us" in its final season.
Outstanding comedy series
•"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
•"Barry" (HBO)
•"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)
•"Hacks" (HBO Max)
•"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)
•"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
•"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
•"What We Do In the Shadows" (FX)
Analysis: Fans of newcomers "Abbott Elementary" and "Only Murders in the Building" will be happy to see the critically acclaimed shows appear in this category alongside a hefty number of return nominees. The other series stand a decent chance at taking the Emmy home - "Hacks," for instance, managed a successful sophomore season - but if the Television Academy has its finger on the pulse, it'll likely go with either "Abbott" or "Only Murders" in the end.
Outstanding variety talk series
•"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
•"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
•"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)
•"Late Night With Seth Meyers" (NBC)
•"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
Outstanding reality-competition program
•"The Amazing Race" (CBS)
•"Nailed It!" (Netflix)
•"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)
•"Top Chef" (Bravo)
•"The Voice" (NBC)
•"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
•Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
•Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
•Issa Rae, "Insecure" (HBO)
•Jean Smart, "Hacks" (HBO Max)
•Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
•Elle Fanning, "The Great" (Hulu)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
•Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)
•Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)
•Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" (Hulu)
•Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
•Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
•Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
Analysis: The latest season of "Atlanta" flew under the radar compared to the others, making Donald Glover's nod a bit of a surprise. Those we expected to see? Bill Hader and Jason Sudeikis, both of whom have won for the same roles in recent years, as well as "Only Murders" dynamic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short, whose complementary performances propel the quirky series (alongside that of their snubbed co-star Selena Gomez). Nicholas Hoult is a welcome addition, though unlikely to win.
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie
•Colin Firth, "The Staircase" (HBO)
•Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven" (Hulu)
•Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage" (HBO)
•Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" (Hulu)
•Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven" (HBO Max)
•Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie
•Toni Collette, "The Staircase" (HBO Max)
•Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna" (Netflix)
•Lily James, "Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)
•Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story" (FX)
•Margaret Qualley, "Maid" (Netflix)
•Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout" (Hulu)
Outstanding limited series
•"Dopesick" (Hulu)
•"The Dropout" (Hulu)
•"The White Lotus" (HBO)
•"Inventing Anna" (Netflix)
•"Pam and Tommy" (Hulu)
Analysis: Well, hello Hulu. Academy voters clearly loved "Dopesick," the streamer's thorough (and thoroughly heartbreaking) series about the opioid epidemic. They also showed love to "The Dropout," which follows the rise and fall of Theranos (and Amanda Seyfried's vocal chords). "Inventing Anna" and "Pam and Tommy" are the zany wild cards here. But HBO's "The White Lotus" may be just enough of a love-to-hate-the-characters watch to trump them all. We're a little surprised to not see "The Staircase," which earned top acting nods, or the well-reviewed "Maid," which landed Margaret Qualley a lead actress nom, in the mix.
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
•Laura Linney, "Ozark" (Netflix)
•Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)
•Zendaya, "Euphoria" (HBO)
•Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" (AMC)Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" (AMC)
•Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)
Analysis: This is the 13th Emmy nomination for Sandra Oh, who has yet to actually snag a trophy. Could this finally be her year? The award season veteran faces stiff competition from her own co-star - Jodie Comer, who won this category three years ago - and Laura Linney, who has four Emmys to her name. Critics' Choice winner Melanie Lynskey getting another award for "Yellowjackets" would be a nice conclusion to a long-overdue year of attention; Zendaya, who won the year after Comer, tends to receive tons of attention but really put her all into this past season of "Euphoria." Reese Witherspoon, who beat out co-star Jennifer Aniston for a "Morning Show" nod this year, doesn't seem likely to win.
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
•Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)
•Brian Cox, "Succession" (HBO)
•Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" (Netflix)
•Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
•Adam Scott, "Severance" (Apple TV Plus)
•Jeremy Strong, "Succession" (HBO)
Analysis: The Television Academy adores "Ozark" as much as it does recognizing a series in its last season, so Jason Bateman's nomination was a sure bet. "Succession" stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong have appeared in this category before - Strong won in 2020 - as has Bob Odenkirk, who has been nominated for "Better Call Saul" almost every year since 2015. The most interesting nominations here are "Severance" star Adam Scott, better known for his comedy chops, and Critics' Choice winner Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game," whose show made history.
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
•Patricia Arquette, "Severance" (Apple TV Plus)
•Julia Garner, "Ozark" (Netflix)
•Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" (Netflix)
•Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)
•Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
•J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" (HBO)
•Sarah Snook, "Succession" (HBO)
•Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" (HBO)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
•Nicholas Braun, "Succession" (HBO)
•Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)
•Kieran Culkin, "Succession" (HBO)
•Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game" (Netflix)
•Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" (HBO)
•John Turturro, "Severance" (Apple TV Plus)
•Christopher Walken, "Severance" (Apple TV Plus)
•Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game" (Netflix)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
•Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)
•Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" (HBO)
•Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
•Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
•Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
•Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
•Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
•Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
•Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" (HBO)
•Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
•Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
•Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
•Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
•Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
•Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)
•Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
•Hope Davis, "Succession" (HBO)
•Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)
•Martha Kelly, "Euphoria" (HBO)
•Sanaa Lathan, "Succession" (HBO)
•Harriet Walter, "Succession" (HBO)
•Lee You-mi, "Squid Game," (Netflix)
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
•Adrien Brody, "Succession" (HBO)
•James Cromwell, "Succession" (HBO)
•Colman Domingo, "Euphoria" (HBO)
•Arian Moayed, "Succession" (HBO)
•Tom Pelphrey, "Ozark" (Netflix)
•Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession" (HBO)
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or anthology series or a movie
•Connie Britton, "The White Lotus" (HBO)
•Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" (HBO)
•Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus" (HBO)
•Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick" (Hulu)
•Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus" (HBO)
•Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus" (HBO)
•Mare Winningham, "Dopesick" (Hulu)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie
•Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus" (HBO)
•Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus" (HBO
•Will Poulter, "Dopesick" (Hulu)
•Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)
•Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick" (Hulu)
•Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick" (Hulu)
•Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus" (HBO)
Outstanding host for a reality or competition program
•Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye" (Netflix)
•Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, "Making It" (NBC)
•Nicole Byer, "Nailed It!" (Netflix)
•Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary, "Shark Tank" (ABC)
•Padma Lakshmi, "Top Chef" (Bravo)
•RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"(VH1)
Outstanding variety sketch series
•"A Black Lady Sketch Show" (HBO)
•"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Outstanding variety special (live)
•"The 64th Annual Grammy Awards" (CBS)
•"Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes" (ABC)
•"The Oscars" (ABC)
•"Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent" (NBC)
•"Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!" (CBS)
Outstanding variety special (prerecorded)
•"Adele: One Night Only" (CBS)
•"Dave Chappelle: The Closer" (Netflix)
•"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" (HBO)
•"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" (Netflix)
•"One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" (CBS)