A long time ago — back in the last century — a young boy watched the buses pass his house on Route 12 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
He would see the destinations — Twin Cities, Butte, Seattle — and wish he could go to faraway places with strange sounding names.
He grew up — and up — and up. Reaching a height of nearly 7 feet.
Wanting to travel, he joined the U.S. Marines. But it was peacetime, and he only made it as far as California.
After his stint, he went to college. Traveling still enticed him, so he sent 50 letters all over in search of a teaching job. Guam was the most faraway place that responded.
He arrived here in 1963. A two-year teaching contract turned into a lifetime. He married a local girl and, aside from a three-year hiatus to go to law school, he’s been here ever since.
He’s been a teacher, a lawyer, a senator and a judge. Although he could retire, he now spends his afternoons as a talk-show host.
I met Bob Klitzkie not long after returning to Guam in 1999. At the time, he had a weekly column in the Pacific Daily News and I had just started my column there. I disagreed with something he had written, not knowing that the first rule is “never disagree with Bob.”
He called me — we had a nice chat — and he set me straight.
Since then, we’ve been friends. When I published a book in 2002, he came to a book signing event. In fact, he was the only one who came.
He still takes me to task — and now he does it on the air! Recently he upbraided me for not naming names in a column. And he schooled me — on air — in one of his favorite laws — the Freedom of Information Act.
On the other hand, he has awarded me the coveted Blue Star for commentary four times and I wear my Blue Star T-shirt proudly.
I wanted to write about Bob because I won’t have another opportunity to thank him for the contributions he’s made to our island and for what he’s taught me as a writer and journalist.
I’ve learned much, particularly from listening to "Tall Tales." As one listener said, “'Tall Tales' is what a college course ought to be.” Always challenging you to think about something new.
As I was concluding an interview with Bob, he told me, “Don’t tell the truth.”
So I did exaggerate — he’s only 6 feet, 4 inches.
He’s a man I’ll always look up to.