Motherhood shifted in the 1970s as many mothers joined the workforce.
Grandmotherly guidance was forsaken as busy mothers turned to day care and experts to assist them with motherhood.
It was a disaster.
My generation was flooded with “expert” opinions on everything from colic to college. It eroded our confidence and common sense in mothering, and made us less effective in the lives of our children.
But curiously, although we had less influence, we bore greater guilt. Because when you stripped away the expert psychobabble and jargon, we discovered that we were always to blame.
For example - if a child developed sociopathic behavior, it was because mother put him in day care at a week old and he never formed proper attachments.
If he grew up socially inept, it was because mother stayed home and kept him isolated from his peers.
If he grew up sexually deviant, it was because mother was too strong and overbearing.
If a kid was rude and obnoxious, mother failed to control him; if rebellious, mother obviously was too strict and didn’t let him express himself freely.
No matter what, it was mom’s fault.
I wrote about this when I was 16 years into motherhood. I’m now nearly 39 years into the game, and I don’t believe it’s any better.
My daughters are now mothers, and they face more experts than I did, and their lives are complicated with cellphones, the internet and - most dangerous invention of all - social media.
The odds are against their success.
But there is still hope.
I say today - as I did years ago - “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!”
In other words, if mothers must take the blame, we might as well be the cause.
Over the years, I’ve found that my actions have predictable results.
If I want my kids to talk to me, I make a phone call. If I want them to fight, I tell them I need quiet so I can write. If I want their attention, I tell them to leave me alone.
By assuming I’m the cause of their behavior, I assure myself I’m in control. And while it doesn’t solve the problem, it at least makes me feel better about myself.
Sometimes, however, things happen that appear beyond my control.
Last week, one of them pulled a ceiling fan out of the ceiling by lassoing it with a blanket from the top bunk.
I don’t know what made him do it.
But I’m sure it was my fault.