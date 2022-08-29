Driving on Guam is hit or miss.
The rules of the road are too often treated as suggestions. It’s difficult for a parent to explain to a teen driver why some things happen here.
Part of the problem is the lack of printed resources. The Territory of Guam Driver’s Handbook is not readily available.
So when I posted I had four copies of the handbook to give away, I was mobbed by desperate teen moms.
Even with the handbook, some things still take a bit of explaining.
For example, on Page 22, Miscellaneous Driving Rules, Subsection C: “It is unlawful for anyone to ride on any part of your vehicle that is not intended for the use of passengers, such as the hood or other outside parts of a car. It is suggested that if you must carry passengers in the back of a pick-up truck, they should sit firmly on the deck against the cab or against the tailgate, preferably in installed seats with seatbelts.”
What’s that? An official government publication is actually telling people how to break the law — in the same paragraph as it is explaining the law?! Try explaining that to a 16-year-old. (And if you’ve ever had a question about the rule of law on this island, look no further.)
And then there are those passages that are reasonably clear, but too often ignored by drivers, such as the right of way rules.
To our credit, we Guam drivers do exceptionally well at yielding to pedestrians. I know of nowhere else in the world where drivers routinely stop for walkers.
But we do not do well with yielding/proceeding when a light at an intersection is out. (In most places, during a light outage, drivers revert to a four-way boulevard stop. Not here.)
We are also doing a very poor job lately of clearing the way for emergency vehicles.
“Upon the approach of an authorized emergency vehicle … that is sounding a siren and/or displaying flashing red or blue lights, all highway users must yield the right of way …"
Folks, we are supposed to pull over as far to the right as possible and stop until the vehicle passes.
Lately, I’ve not been seeing this. I have seen too many ambulances trapped in traffic.
Of all of the rules of the road, this one is a matter of life or death.
Let’s value the lives of others.
Pull over.