U2 members perform at Kyiv subway station turned bomb shelter

PERFORMANCE: Bono, Irish singer-songwriter, activist and lead vocalist of the rock band U2; Antytila, center, a Ukrainian musical band leader and now the serviceman in the Ukrainian Army Taras Topolia; and guitarist David Howell Evans aka "The Edge" perform at a subway station turned bomb shelter, in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images