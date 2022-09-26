Last week as I was picking up the boys, I saw a friend walking down the sidewalk.
I waved at him wildly, then parked quickly and went to meet him.
“You’re ALIVE!” I yelled. “I thought the pandemic might have done you in.”
We had a short, but full conversation, and then parted ways, hopeful of another chance meeting.
“Alfie” and I have always been unlikely friends. From the time I greeted him and his dog outside a grocery store (wrongly assuming he was homeless), to seeing him last week, we have shared bits of our lives in short, chance encounters.
I’ve learned enough of his history to know that he had been one of those kids who had fallen through the cracks, which had set his life on a difficult path. Because no one here could offer him any course correction, he just stayed on that way.
But he had done the best he could and was not to be pitied. His life had turned out OK and he accepted it. He has always had a positive, joyful attitude that has encouraged me.
Alfie is one of several unlikely friends I’ve made on Guam.
Another was “Kay.”
On the surface, Kay and I had absolutely nothing in common. She was from one of the outer islands, and to say she was “dirt poor” was a compliment. But she and I both mothered other women’s children and that brought us together.
Kay was remarkable. She knew how to get things done, so she was moderately successful in fighting a system that would have otherwise ignored her. Had she been born in my circumstances, she would have been a successful business woman.
But life was hard in her circumstances and she was not well. I had seen her occasionally but due to the pandemic, I had not seen her as often as I should have. And when she died last year, I did not know until after the funeral.
When I think of Alfie and Kay, I am reminded of the unintended, but devastating, consequences of our leaders’ response to the COVID-19 virus. Meeting and church prohibitions. Business and school closures. Mask mandates.
We have become more distant.
More self-absorbed. More alone. More unlike ourselves than ever before.
It’s time to find ourselves and our friends again. Time to take back our lives.
And the government that overtook them for too long.