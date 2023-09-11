Evelyn Margaret Aguero Castro, of Yona, passed away Sept. 4 at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Burial services will follow at Holy Cross Catholic “Togcha” Cemetery, Yona.
Evelyn Margaret Aguero Castro
Vanessa Wills
