Evelyn Margaret Aguero Castro, of Yona, passed away Sept. 4 at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Burial services will follow at Holy Cross Catholic “Togcha” Cemetery, Yona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags