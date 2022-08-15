As part of our ongoing efforts to continually offer the best quality content to our readers, The Guam Daily Post is currently revamping our forum section to bring you a wider, more diverse set of opinions, perspectives and stories.
By adding to our roster of existing columnists, our platform will share underrepresented and marginalized voices, and reflect the island where we live: a place with challenges and cause for celebrations — a rooted, but far from monolithic, community.
Beginning this week, we will be focusing on building this new team of columnists for our readers, which will also mean a brief intermission from publishing this content.
Thank you for your understanding, as we strive toward positive changes and improvements here at the Post. We appreciate your patience as we prepare to relaunch this section with familiar faces and fresh voices.
Put respetu,
The Guam Daily Post