Affirmative action is Supreme Court's latest radical casualty

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION: Education supporters demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, June 29, 2023, banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, dealing a major blow to a decades-old practice that boosted educational opportunities for African Americans and other minorities. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service