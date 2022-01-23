Anti-vaccine patients vent anger on health care workers like me. It takes a toll on care

TAKING A TOLL: At Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, a team of doctors and nurses tend to an urgent COVID-19 patient whose oxygen level dropped too low, requiring them to put the patient on a ventilator, on Jan. 12, 2021, in Sylmar, California. As hospital workers risk their lives to fight the pandemic, some COVID-skeptic patients and families vehemently claim that health care workers are “poisoning” and “punishing” people. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS