The holiday season is in full swing! Many of us are still coming out of the carb coma from the loads of mashed potatoes, red rice and pumpkin pie we scarfed down this Thanksgiving and recovering from the excessive amounts of tryptophan from the way-too-big turkey we will probably turn into sandwiches and soups well into the new year.
Every year at this time, I think about how much I have been blessed by our creator with a loving family, with the amazing opportunity to serve my residents from Piti and with the ability to live and thrive in the greatest place on earth, our beautiful island home, Guam. But I also think about those who are not so fortunate and who find themselves battling a war — right here on Guam — and, unfortunately, lose every day. The war on drugs.
No one wants to talk about it. Certainly not during the joyous holiday season. But to me, this is exactly the time to be discussing it. As we approach the celebration of the birth of our Lord, our ability to show compassion and kindness should exceed our desire to open or give gifts. As we think about presents, there are families with members who won’t be present, whose dinner tables have an empty chair because a loved one will be spending this season, and possibly the next, behind bars, on a sidewalk, or 6 feet underground.
Families are being torn apart every day by crystal meth and other poisons that have made their way into the homes of neighbors, friends, relatives and, for some of us, our own homes. The adverse effects of the drug epidemic will prove to be more destructive in the long run than the global COVID-19 pandemic. It continues to create two types of victims: the addict dealing with this disease and the families who are left to care for their afflicted loved ones up close or to mourn their demise from a distance.
This article is not meant to put a damper on your holiday season nor am I auditioning to play Scrooge at the next UOG Christmas production. I merely want our people to be awake and aware of the destruction of crystal meth and the fact that it is at the core of just about every violent crime committed on our island. We must not be blinded by the bright Christmas lights hanging from our roofs or the shine from the ornaments on our trees. Our culture often forces us to keep dark secrets — including drug addiction — but this is our reality and the only way we can fix it, resolve it, change the narrative, is to first admit that it exists.
So, this Christmas, I’m going to try to start two new traditions which I hope you will help to perpetuate:
Let’s refocus Christ back into Christmas!
How many of you pulled out your tree, ornaments and lights from previous years that were marked “X-Mas”? We celebrate Christmas but have forgotten what it means. This isn’t algebra, no solving for X. The reason for the season is Jesus Christ. Period!
Be present!
Don’t just give gifts, be a gift to someone who has less, especially those who have become collateral damage to the disease of drug addiction and abuse.
I wish everyone has the happiest of Christmases and for all our people to find prosperity in the new year. I hope you are treated to the beautiful aromatic combination of your mom’s delicious riyenu cooking in a 20-pound turkey mixed with the smell of cinnamon from a mouthwatering pastit one of your aunties made. I pray that we all receive the gift of good news in the new year that drug abuse and violent crime are on an exponential decline, major drug dealers are going away for a long time, drug users are recovering at a record pace (reducing the demand for illicit drugs) and programs for families who have been suffering in silence are helping them heal, move forward and find happiness. Then ... next year ... I can just focus my article for the Christmas season on showing off my mom’s recipe for riyenu.
May God bless those suffering from drug addiction and their families and may he fill them with hope and strength to overcome and persevere! Happy Thanksgiving and a very merry Christmas to you all!
Jesse Alig is the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam. The Mayors’ Council of Guam hosts a radio show, “It’s Your Village,” on Newstalk K57 every Monday from 10-11 a.m.