Consider working during the long summer break and into the new school year as a Literacy Navigator. You will earn while you learn to enhance the authentic literacy talents of students at all grade levels. The Guam Community College is actively recruiting Literacy Navigators to serve as part-time after-school and summer tutors. You have to be a high school graduate to quality for this exciting new venture. If you have earned a B or better in English you are qualified. There is no age limit, all are welcome. Be a part of the Literacy Navigator Corp of tutors who can help change the success trajectory of students. The first bootcamp begins in late July.
If selected, you will earn a salary and boost your own skills in the process. Engaging in tutoring, coaching and mentoring students will make you smarter. The old saying “teach it once, learn it twice,” has special significance for those who become tutors.
The COVID-19 period of interrupted and unfinished learning, coupled with summer learning losses plus the lingering effects of educational inequality, have created havoc in the lives of students across the world. Guam students are no exception. They have lost as much as two years of their academic progress.
There is no time to waste. The learning challenges are staggering. Get ready to help motivate island students, many of whom do not have parents with the social capital to assist in stopping their summer slide and to plug knowledge leakages. They can depend on you to assist in growing their authentic literacy skills for success.
High school graduates and college students will benefit tremendously by become tutors. Your ability to navigate your own journey in college or career will be greatly enhanced. Go to the GCC website and apply to become a Literacy Navigator now.
You will be trained to facilitate the seven key strategies for academic success:
1) Developing efficacy through self-assessment and creating context for growth mindsets. Tutors will help students to target bad study habits and replace them with effective practices.
2) Enhancing listening and reading literacy through Read-Aloud activities. Tutors will introduce students to resiliency memoirs to harvest lessons from other students their age who have bounced back from adversity.
3) Increasing word power through Word Busting exercises. Tutors will demonstrate how to stop reckless reading and expand vocabulary exponentially.
4) Expanding critical thinking skills through problem-solving and connecting the dots. Tutors will engage students in age-appropriate activities that sharpen these skills.
5) Facilitating meaning-making through engaging discussions and small group interactions that multiply learning. Tutors will guide students to share ideas with others and listen to others speak about diverse perspectives.
6) Improving writing literacy through creative writing activities. By cultivating the art of self-expression, students can be encouraged to develop their creative thinking skills, and use new vocabulary words learned in discussions and reading to formulate their thoughts.
7) Promoting self-actualization through goal setting, anticipatory skills, learning to reject rejection and becoming one’s own best advocate for success. Traumatic experiences and negative views or low self-esteem often increases learning loss. Tutors will work with the students to develop a sense of balance through positive feedback and reinforcement.
“By teaching students to communicate effectively, you help create engaged students who learn to love the act of learning. This is why it is so important to think about your strategies for teaching literacy skills .. .” University of Kansas, School of Education and Human Sciences
The goal of the Guam Loves to Read Program, of which the Literacy Navigators are an essential part, is to provide an authentic literacy skill-building opportunity for students who need an extra boost to sprint ahead during the next academic school year. Without literacy skills, a student cannot do well in any other subject of study. Learning losses are difficult to overcome if students do not get the one-on-one support each learner needs to bridge gaps in their grade-level proficiencies. This program seeks to help students who are falling behind by providing an enthusiastic learning partner.
No student wants to be a loser. All students want to succeed. But many don’t know how to turn their academic trajectories in an upward direction. They need a helping hand. Become a Literacy Navigator!