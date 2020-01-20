Blacks deeply pessimistic about US under Trump

President Donald Trump made a stark appeal to black Americans during the 2016 election when he asked, "What have you got to lose?" Three years later, black Americans have rendered their verdict on his presidency with a deeply pessimistic assessment of their place in the United States under a leader seen by an overwhelming majority as racist.
The findings come from a Washington Post-Ipsos poll of African Americans nationwide, which reveals fears about whether their children will have a fair shot to succeed and a belief that white Americans don't fully appreciate the discrimination that black people experience.
While personally optimistic about their own lives, black Americans today offer a bleaker view about their community as a whole. They also express determination to try to limit Trump to a single term in office.
More than 8 in 10 black Americans say they believe Trump is a racist and that he has made racism a bigger problem in the country. Nine in 10 disapprove of his job performance overall.
The pessimism goes well beyond assessments of the president. A 65% majority of African Americans say it is a "bad time" to be a black person in America. That view is widely shared by clear majorities of black adults across income, generational and political lines. By contrast, 77% of black Americans say it is a "good time" to be a white person, with a wide majority saying white people don't understand the discrimination faced by black Americans.
Courtney Tate, 40, an elementary school teacher in Irving, Texas, outside Dallas, said that since Trump was elected, he's been having more conversations with his co-workers – discussions that are simultaneously enlightening and exhausting – about racial issues he and his students face every day.
"As a black person, you've always seen all the racism, the microaggressions, but as white people they don't understand this is how things are going for me," said Tate, who said he is the only black male teacher in his school. "They don't live those experiences. They don't live in those neighborhoods. They moved out. It's so easy to be white and oblivious in this country."
The president routinely talks about how a steadily growing economy and historically low unemployment have resulted in more African Americans with jobs and the lowest jobless rate for black Americans recorded. Months ago he said, "What I've done for African Americans in two-and-a-half years, no president has been able to do anything like it."
But those factors have not translated positively for the president. A 77% majority of black Americans say Trump deserves "only some" or "hardly any" credit for the 5.5% unemployment rate among black adults compared with 20% who say Trump deserves significant credit.
In follow-up interviews, many said former president Barack Obama deserves more credit for the improvement in the unemployment rate, which declined from a high of 16.8% in 2010 to 7.5% when he left office.
Beyond questions about the economy, African Americans see a range of concerns impacting the country overall as well as their own communities.
Just 16% of black Americans believe that most black children born in the U.S. today have "a good opportunity to achieve a comfortable standard of living." A 75% majority think most white children have such an opportunity.
More than 8 in 10 say they do not trust police in the United States to treat people of all races equally, and 7 in 10 distrust police in their own community.
Retired federal prison warden Keith Battle said the political climate has exposed "unresolved racial issues" and that Trump has emboldened white supremacists. Battle, who lives in Wake Forest, North Carolina, said white supremacists "are not the majority of whites in America, but there is a significant amount still, I'd say 30%, and I think they're just leading the country down a path of, eventually, chaos. They're feeling jeopardized of losing their white privilege."
Trump's overall approval rating among black Americans stands at 7%, with 90% disapproving, including 75% who disapprove "strongly."