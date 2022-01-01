As rising coronavirus cases and the derailing of the Build Back Better bill dampened holiday cheer, the Biden administration made an announcement last week that inspired some hope for the new year. After sustained public pressure, it extended until May the moratorium on student loan repayments that was scheduled to end in January. With 89% of borrowers reporting that they are not "financially secure" enough to resume payments in the immediate future, the extension will provide vital relief.
But the move also raises the question: Why restart payments at all?
Though many of the administration's solutions to social, environmental and health crises must be filtered through our gridlocked Congress, student debt is different. The Higher Education Act gives the administration broad authority to end the crisis - without President Joe Biden having to invite Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to dinner even once.
Biden should act now. Not just because the country desperately needs relief - and Biden just as desperately needs a political win - but because canceling student debt is as strategically smart as it is morally urgent.
Today, nearly 1 out of every 6 American adults - 43 million people - have outstanding federal student loans, adding up to $1.73 trillion in debt. As Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a longtime advocate for canceling this debt, explains: "I spent my career studying why so many hard-working middle-class families were going broke. I discovered that they weren't reckless or irresponsible - they were being squeezed by an economy that forced them to take on more debt to cling to their place in America's middle class." Student debt is Exhibit A.
The burden isn't limited to finances: A 2021 survey found that 1 in 14 people had suicidal thoughts because of student debt.
On the campaign trail, Biden promised to cancel a minimum of $10,000 in student debt. So why hasn't he done it? Executive actions speak louder than words. This is Biden's moment to go beyond talk about a more equitable future and start building it.