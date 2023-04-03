Cleaning pollution may be heating planet

BURNING CROPS: A farm worker monitors the burning of rice crop stubble in the Patiala district of Punjab, India, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Each year India's rice farmers burn the stubble of the harvested crop, contributing to an annual haze that damages the health of those in and around the capital. Yet the country is producing more rice than it needs, thanks to government subsidies. Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg