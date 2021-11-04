PROTEST: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg takes part in Fridays For Future protest near the COP26 venue at the SEC on Monday, Nov. 1, in Glasgow, Scotland. As world leaders meet to discuss climate change at the COP26 Summit, many climate action groups have taken to the streets to protest for real progress to be made by governments to reduce carbon emissions, clean up the oceans, reduce fossil fuel use and other issues relating to global heating. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images/TNS