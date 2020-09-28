Last week, a small Chinese company made headlines when independent researchers revealed that it has been collecting information on prominent individuals around the world - 2.4 million of them.
American researcher Christopher Balding and his colleague Robert Potter discovered the database and were able to recover 10% of it. The database was created by Zhenhua Data Information Technology, a firm based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
At first glance, the company's activities might not appear especially unusual. Many companies around the world scrape data from the web to build databases for clients.
Yet what makes the Zhenhua collection effort striking is its extraordinary scale, which encompasses every country and territory in the world. I've viewed the recovered database and gone through it country by country. The work of Zhenhua - which boasts that its clients are Chinese defense and intelligence agencies - offers concrete evidence of the Xi government's global attempts to build relationships among political elites.
Over the past three years, international public opinion has tracked revelations of the Chinese Communist Party's growing political interference activities in states all around the world. Now the Zhenhua data sets provide us with a startling degree of insight into how such efforts work in practice. First, you identify your targets and their associates. Next, you scrape data on them, determining whether they are friendly to China's policies and if they have any secrets worth gaining. Finally, you make an approach to cultivate a relationship. This could be the offer of a business opportunity, a directorship or other honor, an all-expenses paid conference trip in China, or a political donation offered via an intermediary.
Identifying the names of prominent people in nearly 200 countries and territories requires intimate knowledge of each society. Artificial intelligence software isn't enough - that comes after the targets are chosen. The database includes entries from some developing states where few people have access to the internet.
And even in countries where the internet is widely available, the entries include people whose sensitive roles keep them - and their families - out of the public eye and off social media. The individuals targeted in some countries reflect niche aspects of Chinese strategic interests, such as Australia's space industry. It's unclear how an obscure Shenzhen company had access to all this information.
The database describes its subjects as "politically exposed persons," a term used in financial regulation to describe an individual with a prominent public role. Due to their position and political influence, such individuals and their family members present a greater risk for potential involvement in corruption.
The United States has the most names in the database: 51,934. Over 80% of subheadings are U.S.-related, set up to collect details about the U.S. political elite and U.S. military capacities, from facilities to base personnel mental states. President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro and outside China adviser Michael Pillsbury turn up, as does deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger. Jared Kushner has over 561 mentions, while Ivanka Trump has 1,913.
This should come as no surprise. The United States is the main target - in Maoist terms, the "chief enemy" - of the Chinese government's espionage and political interference operations. In February, FBI Director Christopher Wray said "no country poses a greater threat than Communist China."
Anne-Marie Brady, a global fellow at the Wilson Center, is a professor at New Zealand's University of Canterbury and executive editor of The Polar Journal.