A year ago, when I read articles about the Class of 2020 suffering from the pandemic, the story felt wrong. Many articles covered students who landed full-time offers before graduation and had them rescinded, but I didn't know many students in this situation. I was graduating with an English degree from Dickinson College, a small school in central Pennsylvania. When I imagined my post-grad life, it was in a big New York office at a publishing house editing manuscripts. Ideally, I could build a "big girl" life while still living at home with my mother in Queens. I just didn't know that my mother was going to be the only person I could be around when I left school.
As most people were adjusting to stay-at-home orders, I graduated on my couch with a cap from high school and watched a 15-minute celebration video Dickinson made for us. Our names rolled like the credits in a movie. And suddenly, college was over. We were promised an eventual ceremony, which is scheduled for September, a year and a half later.
The reality was that most of us were unprepared and wanted to get into industries where we had no familial ties, no generational wealth and no overall network, which also meant no job prospects.
We were left asking, "Now what?"
After coming across several hiring freezes, I turned my focus to building my network. To my surprise, it was easier than I thought. Many people, despite working from home, wanted to connect with others. That urge to connect benefited those of us who had no network.
If you are a 2021 grad and worried about your prospects, don't be. Here are ways to make yourself known in this daunting job market.
• Aim to make real connections
When my friend Audrey graduated during stay-at-home orders, she moved across the country to live with her family. Despite the time difference, we caught up occasionally - mostly to keep each other sane. We often checked in on our job searches, and when it came to networking, she reminded me of one simple piece of advice: You can't assume everyone you speak to is in a position to give you a job.
For many 2020 graduates, that was the case. When I started my job search, I made a list from our alumni directory and narrowed it down to alums who were based in New York and had an English degree and an interesting job title. From there, I took down their contact information and started cold-emailing. I introduced myself as a new alum looking for work and asked to schedule a call to talk about their career path. Alums I spoke to were sympathetic to my situation and offered to look for opportunities despite hiring freezes and remote work. By speaking to people in several industries, I was able to figure out what I actually wanted to do. Apologies to my professors; it's not publishing after all.
It may be a while until we all find jobs that use our degrees, but we can still maintain a network by seeing these connections as more than just names collected on LinkedIn. Instead, try seeing them as real people you want to keep in touch with - you never know when they might be in a position to help in the future.
• Find a mentor and others who already want to help
When I spoke to an alum from my school, I asked whether there were any online resources she could point me to in terms of understanding her line of work as a staff writer. She pointed me to a site called Ed2010, a resource for editors to find advice and job opportunities. The site didn't help me land a job, but it did provide a chance to expand my network.
Ed2010 has a mentorship program that pairs junior editors with young writers looking for assistance. I wasn't going to apply, but when I figured it would be more of a benefit than a waste, I did. Eventually, I was paired with an editor. She doesn't write about the same topics that I do, but she has been a big help guiding me through more than just résumé and cover letter assistance. She's helped me grow my freelancing business, find even more mentors and gain confidence over this period of isolation.