Even as many people struggle through tough economic times, there’s a sense of anticipation in the air that the pandemic’s end is nearing and with it can we soon start rebuilding our economy, getting people back into jobs, and ensuring individual and community financial security as much as possible.
It’s important that elected and appointed officials plan the recovery and the various aspects of it, and share that plan with the community so we can all do our part to help.
That’s not what happened at the start of the pandemic.
In March, officials held a workshop for public health and safety agencies, with federal and military partners to update a pandemic plan. It’s still unclear, nearly one year later, what that updated plan entailed. But suffice it to say there wasn’t really a plan to help Guam and her people navigate the pandemic.
Officials are right when they say the pandemic wasn’t one we’ve ever experienced before and the virus was new and unknown. But the lack of any sort of response plan was apparent in the shift of responsibilities from one person to another or from one agency to another. We were moving forward but always in reaction to something - and that something wasn’t always caused by a virus.
Today, Guam’s elected officials have an opportunity to create a plan and forge a path ahead — anticipating what might come next so we’re in a better position to take opportunities that arise, and avoid costly errors.
But there’s more. In starting from the ground up, Guam has the opportunity to do more than just rebuild a new economy but build a better one that takes into account the issues Guamanians suffered even before the pandemic struck.
To do that, officials must look at the weak spots this pandemic has highlighted. It’s a list that includes:
• An economy that’s reliant only on tourism and military spending ;
• Lack of access to health care;
• People living in conditions that make it difficult for children to study or stay connected to schools and teachers;
• Shortage of nurses and the shortfalls of the island’s only public hospital;
• A shortage in the local pool of skilled workers;
• Homelessness;
• And a number of young people lacking basic literacy skills to fill out a job application or pass a written test to join law enforcement.
There’s been a lot of talk about diversifying the economy with a focus on agriculture and aquaculture, among other things. Great! Let’s hear the plan on how that’s going to happen and how regular, everyday Guamanians can help and hopefully make some money for their families as well.
The governor, at last year’s State of the Island Address, talked about universal health care through a system of public self-insurance. While she tasked her team to start working on that project, their efforts were interrupted by a pandemic.
The Guam Department of Education, since last summer, has struggled to reach and maintain contact with thousands of students. That’s an issue that was exacerbated by the current public health emergency. How can we fix that?
And though it was off to a rather bumpy start, the island’s emergency shelter for homeless residents is seeing some positive results with families being transitioned from the emergency facility into their own rentals. How can we keep that going and expand it to help more families in need?
There are a plethora of other issues that can likely be added to the list.
Hopefully, officials can work together and focus on creating a plan so we’re walking into this recovery with an idea of what directions our feet need to take us.