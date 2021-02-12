Data released recently by the Department of Revenue and Taxation showed 1,074 business licenses have been canceled since the pandemic began last year.
This sounds like a lot of Guam businesses have been forced to fold or downsize, since some businesses have multiple business licenses under their name.
And not all businesses go to Rev and Tax to cancel their business license, meaning we've yet to see the full extent of the pandemic's blow to Guam businesses – which cease to sustain jobs the moment they give up or are left with no choice but to shut down.
"When somebody asks how many business licenses closed, it's really hard to tell how many exactly until you see how many renewed or did not renew – and that may take a year or two to find out, if they don't come in to cancel their license," said Rev & Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.
Businesses are required to notify Rev and Tax if they want to cancel their business license, but sometimes, that's the last thing on their mind when they close up shop, Mansapit-Shimizu said.
On the bright side, there hasn't been a shortage of entrepreneurial spirit on the island.
In the same span of time when Guam saw more than 1,000 business licenses canceled, Rev and Tax issued 2,544 new business licenses.
Among them are some for small entrepreneurs who decided to open boutiques, gift shops and apparel stores. There have been a number of personal-shopper and food-delivery business startups.
This is encouraging, in that a lot of people have been inspired to make their entrepreneurial dreams a reality. And some of these new business owners decided to be their own bosses because they were unemployed or had to stay home with their kids while schools were shut by the pandemic.
We know that new businesses face a great risk of failure in their first few years.
What we hope the government of Guam and its policymakers and our elected officials will do is be mindful of the struggles of all businesses – big and small.
This means no tax increases.
Ease the tax burden for now. And make government processes more efficient. Red tape can take the life out of already struggling businesses, and those simply looking to set up shop.