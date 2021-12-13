When people are considering a move to Guam, there are a few things that are almost always mentioned.
The food is great. The locals can treat you like family. A lot of things will be way more expensive.
And, inevitably, "Watch out for the roads. They can mess up your car."
Eroded asphalt, semipermanent metal plates and lots and lots of potholes have all left Guam with a pockmarked reputation.
It’s only a matter of time before our muscles memorize when we need to slow down to accommodate half of a road’s blacktop being missing, or drift ever so slightly to avoid a tire-threatening crater on the street.
Despite a regular flow of federal funds to build and maintain highways, and a system to funnel local taxes into improving village streets, year in and year out these problems persist and they’re in every village, and on every highway.
Just making sure lane dividers are visible at all times, one of the most basic tasks to keep our roadways safe, isn’t guaranteed.
So it’s safe to say this islandwide, decadeslong issue should be clear to everyone who lives here, especially our elected leaders.
Luckily for the governor and senators, the federal government has once again gifted the local treasury with more pandemic-related aid, this time to increase the capacity and improve the quality of infrastructure.
About $95 million is expected over the next five years in additional federal funds to use on numbered roads. And Guam’s normal, annual appropriation for these projects will see a significant bump as well, as high as a 250% increase, according to Del. Michael San Nicolas.
We hope leaders also see this windfall as a clear solution to both the island’s persistent road maintenance problems and the economic depression caused by COVID-19.
Construction has been one of the most resilient industries during this pandemic. Between the Department of Defense, the government of Guam and private businesses, there were enough capital improvement projects in 2020 and 2021 to make it seem, at least for this sector, that there wasn’t a global health emergency.
But, as always, insufficient local labor and burdensome regulations tamp down the true economic benefits of a robust and booming construction industry.
There’s some movement from GovGuam that seems promising, particularly with efforts to expand job training programs and incentives that train local residents to become qualified for jobs in construction and other promising fields such as information technology.
By widening the number of businesses that can earn tax incentives, and increasing the number of students who can enroll in education programs, the island will see a direct acceleration in local economic recovery with more families able to spend money, and fewer construction projects stalled awaiting workers.
With all this in mind, we hope the Department of Public Works and the Leon Guerrero administration can keep up the momentum they started by awarding a federally funded road improvement project that will help fix a portion of Route 28, also known as Ysengsong Road.
These repairs, to about a mile-long stretch of the street, are set to begin in February, and will take about 300 days to complete.
While it’s a good start, the pace needs to pick up because a piecemeal approach to roadwork gets us where we are today: where newly paved asphalt covers only part of a highway, or where brand-new pavement is destroyed months later by a utility agency.
Guam has an estimated 1,019 miles of public roads, according to an audit from the Office of Public Accountability. Going just one mile at a time, with a year to complete repairs, means islandwide improvement will take ages to complete.
And it certainly will feel like forever for daily commuters, those who use public transportation and the tourists we hope to welcome back.