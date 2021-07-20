2,000 adults stand in the way of fully reopening Guam from pandemic restrictions

On the eve of Guam's July 21 goal to lift the remaining COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, subject to the goal of fully vaccinating 96,031 adults, Guam has come up a bit short.
The government of Guam counted 93,958 vaccinated adults as of Monday, and that's 2,073 short of the goal toward population immunity from COVID-19 and a return to a sense of normalcy for our island.
In the beginning, there was a rush to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Guam received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in December last year and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said there was a collective sigh of relief when that happened.
The government's $10,000 cash and new car giveaways over the past five weeks have also helped drive up the vaccination efforts, but now that Guam is near the homestretch, there is a chance the goal might be missed.
The more than 2,000 who need to get fully vaccinated so that Guam reaches population immunity can swing the pendulum and take us to the finish line so we can mostly return to our pre-pandemic way of life.
Achieving the goal might still be realistic. Guam only needs half of the 4,700 who received their first shots – and are overdue to receive their second shots – to show up at vaccination clinics today.
The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services is making phone calls to the adults who are overdue for their second shots, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press conference Monday afternoon.
Part of the challenge with the vaccination drive is misinformation. The Guam Daily Post reported on Monday that some of the island residents in the CHamoru community are apprehensive because they fear the vaccine could turn them into somewhat of a zombie. There is also a segment in the CHamoru community of senior citizens who entrust the fate of their health in their faith.
While vaccinations among Asian ethnic groups on Guam have high rates at upward of 70%, the vaccination among CHamoru people stood at 43%, according to Public Health data.
Dr. Michael Cruz, a key adviser to the governor in the local government's COVID-19 response, addressed the zombie misinformation, saying there is no proof that COVID-19 can alter one's genetics or cause zombie-like effects.
In fact, Cruz said, he's the same boring self, after his COVID-19 vaccination, to the dismay of his wife, he quipped.
The misinformation can be devastating for people who choose not to get vaccinated especially with the faster spreading delta variant, the local officials said.
Recent hospitalizations, recent deaths linked to COVID-19 and the spread of the disease on Guam, are occurring among people who are not vaccinated, officials said.
The cases include those of parents who gave the virus that causes COVID-19 to their baby or middle school child, said the governor.
Time is running out and there will be no more additional material perks to get Guam residents get immunized from COVID-19.
The best incentive, the governor said, is protecting lives on Guam – yours and the people around you.
Will 2,000 people change their mind, get vaccinated at the last minute and give us all back the freedom we gave up to keep our families and our community safe?
We will know the answer as soon as by the end of today.