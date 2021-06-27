Congratulations to the 21 cadets who, on Friday, took the next step to becoming Guam Police Department officers.
GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said the new trainees will help to get the department’s staffing numbers closer to 300.
Together with their brothers- and sisters-at-arms, these trainees will be able to respond to residents’ calls for help - a number that to many looks to be rising. Officials have said the perceived increase is due to technology, including more affordable security cameras that capture culprits on video and social media, which is where many Guamanians are posting clips of thieves in hopes of solving the crime and recovering their stolen property.
On Friday, the chief noted that they are working to bring 20 more recruits to GPD and Guam’s streets, acknowledging that “the community needs more police officers and deserves more police presence.”
Hopefully, these current recruits, as well as new ones that are soon to join the force, will also allow GPD to keep a closer eye on schools, which have been targeted by thieves. Most recently, Untalan Middle School and Maria Ulloa Elementary School were broken into. Burglars at UMS took some equipment and food. Nothing was stolen at Maria Ulloa Elementary, said Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez. GDOE is working on other preventative measures that will be funded by American Rescue Plan funds - a portion of which has to be dedicated to security.
It will likely take a mix of GPD and GDOE’s efforts, along with the continued diligence of residents who live near or pass the schools regularly.
And school break ins really should be a concern to residents. The culprits typically hit campuses at nights or weekends. But what happens if there’s a school activity and students and or teachers are still be on campus when a burglar strikes? We’re knocking on wood that doesn’t happen but there has to be more than a reliance on superstition to ensure the safety of school property and those who spend much of their time there.
Fernandez said GDOE is working with GPD to identify the culprits. And hopefully, they’re found and dealt with appropriately - not given a slap on the wrist or get-out-of-jail free card.
Adelup has said it would support GPD and ensure they have enough officers on the streets. The 21 new officer trainees is a good step. Adelup has also said it would increase salaries for officers as a way to keep fully trained and experienced officers in GPD, instead of going off island or to a federal agency to get better paying jobs.
As of now, our new officer trainees will be asked to help a community where residents are tired of their homes, neighborhoods, and schools being targeted by criminals. They’ll be doing it for not the greatest of starting pays, but hopefully they know their help is welcomed and much appreciated.