30K COVID-19 tests could lend to a blueprint for something more

Over the next few weeks, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will conduct mass testing for the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, which has been linked to 112 deaths as of Friday night.
The mass testing is a shift from the targeted efforts that Guamanians, particularly those living in the north, have seen in the last couple of months.
DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said the shift was part of a plan to resume mass testing once the high-risk areas had been targeted, tested and confined.
This renewed effort for mass testing will take advantage of more than 30,000 antigen tests provided to DPHSS by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The test is reported to cost anywhere from $5 to $15, which is cheaper than the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test that has been called the “gold standard” for COVID-19 testing because of it’s higher level of sensitivity to the virus. The cost of that level of accuracy starts at about $50, however. That adds up when you’re talking about testing thousands of people – possibly several times over.
The less expensive test makes sense for Guam as local health officials pivot to a mass testing strategy in line with the nation.
DPHSS will be utilizing the tests to hopefully identify people who have the virus but aren’t exhibiting symptoms. These asymptomatic cases now make up an estimated 60% to 70% of total cases.
Carrera said that estimate was discussed in a recent meeting with the national task force, including Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. They were encouraged that mass testing was the proposed response moving forward nationally.
Luckily, the thousands of antigen tests received about a month ago from the CDC were at no cost to the government of Guam, Carrera confirmed. The agency plans to test thousands of people each week, at least for the next several weeks. The tests will be free to Guamanians, Carrera said, which falls in line with the governor’s statements to make COVID-19 testing free and available to everyone.
The news of upcoming mass testing will likely be welcomed by a number of local doctors and business sector members who have called on local elected officials to purchase them for mass testing.
Perhaps officials can look at this upcoming mass testing program as a pilot to larger efforts to test more residents and possibly include tourists, and integrate it into a plan that reinvigorates tourism similar to Hawaii’s efforts.
Because even as we all watch excitedly for the arrival of a vaccine, we know it’s going to take at least several months for the first of the vaccines to make it to Guam and be distributed locally. And we can’t afford to wait.
The timeline for the first of the vaccines, anywhere between 2,000 to 4,000, has been moved back again. Carrera said the first of the vaccines was initially expected to be here by the end of November, and then it was December, and now they’re looking at January. When the remaining 100,000-plus will arrive and be distributed on Guam is unknown.
We encourage residents to call Public Health for more information and consider getting tested. Carrera said anyone getting tested should be able to get test results on site, since the antigen tests need only about 15 minutes for results. That eliminates the recommended self-quarantine while waiting for test results for other COVID-19 tests such as the PCR. And hopefully that makes testing a more attractive option for residents to ensure they are safe and then continue to follow public health recommendations to keep themselves, their families and our community safe.