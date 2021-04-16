Right about now, conversations are occurring or could soon begin within families who have children graduating from high school or who have younger teens – about what to do for the summer.
Entering the passage from adolescence, to early teen years, to young adults can be an opportunity for adventure.
But as the case of Vianney Hosei and the related cases involving three of his peers have shown, one bad decision can upend what once were promising lives.
Instead of solidifying plans for life after high school, Hosei and three other then-18-year-olds are now facing lives behind bars.
Hosei faces a minimum of 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first- and third-degree criminal sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl.
He’s under house arrest while waiting for his sentence. His attorney plans to fight his case to try and get the jury’s verdict tossed out.
Two of Hosei's peers, Burton Borja and Dwayne Piyelit, have pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony. They face one to eight years of incarceration and will be sentenced at a future hearing, according to the Guam attorney general’s office.
The three young men were barbecuing one night in 2018. They had alcohol, or a “drink-out,” as it was described in the recent trial of Hosei. And one attendee at their party, a girl who got drunk, and who, it turned out, was only 16, was raped. Not one of them was of the legal age – 21 – to be drinking alcohol.
The sexual assault was recorded on video.
A fourth 18-year-old, Joleen-Lee Rankin, who shared the video of the sexual assault on Facebook messenger, faces one to four years of incarceration and will also be sentenced at a future hearing.
These four defendants once had promising paths forward following their high school graduation. Hosei was a Navy recruit by the time he was arrested for the sexual assault.
From the testimony last week at Hosei's trial, who was the only one who proclaimed his innocence all the way to his trial and ultimately the jury’s guilty verdict, the four defendants were initially just hanging out.
But then, alcohol led to poor decisions and bad judgment.
Now their lives and that of the 16-year-old victim are ruined.
They can’t take back that night.
This is heartbreaking for a total of five families.
But the defendants’ lives might still get back on track after they’ve fully served their sentences.
And for the victim, we can only hope she gets the counseling support she needs. She will need support for a long time, considering there was a video of the night she was raped.
“It has been a long journey for the victim in this case, but she stayed strong throughout this ordeal. I am glad the jury was able to focus on the truth of what happened that night without being distracted by the attempts made to blame the victim for this terrible crime. We will continue to fight for survivors, no matter how difficult the fight may be,” stated prosecuting attorney Christine Tenorio.
She also gives the police detectives who worked on the case credit for helping to build the case and to stop further dissemination of the video.
“The people would also like to thank the Guam Police Department’s Domestic Assault Response Team for their swift response in investigating this sexual assault and preventing further dissemination of the child pornography,” Tenorio added.
For parents or guardians of adolescents and teens, it is worth having a conversation with them about being responsible and avoiding alcohol, meth, marijuana and other substances that can impair their judgment.
We can only hope these conversations will be taken as a lesson.
When Hosei, Borja, Piyelit and Rankin made those decisions that night, their families also suffered.
Our hearts go out to the families of the victim and the defendants.
Our community can only hope their mistakes will not be repeated.
We hope our young adults and teens will listen. And learn.