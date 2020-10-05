5-month delay in releasing federal aid to child care centers must be resolved

Five months have passed since the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services received $6.4 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
This money is intended to help child care centers, which had been shuttered in this pandemic for half of the year, survive financially.
Forty-three businesses have applied for the grants, which can reach a maximum of $100,000 each.
“Approximately 20 applications have been reviewed. The review is taking longer than expected as we are encountering that clarifications and validations are necessary,” Elsa Perez, Human Services Program administrator of the Bureau of Management Support, Division of Public Welfare, said on Friday.
It is now October.
And DPHSS last week stated it is still reviewing applications for the grant.
If there are issues, Public Health should go out of its way to resolve them.
It is time for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to put pressure on Public Health to get this review process completed as soon as possible.
The U.S. Congress and the White House took just weeks to enact the CARES Act, knowing that there is an urgency to get pandemic relief funds into the hands of those who need them.
Congress and President Donald Trump did their part.
It has been almost six months and this money is still not in the hands of its intended recipients.
The survival of child care centers is an integral part of our workers' ability to get back to work with the peace of mind that their children are in capable hands while they are at work.
Child care centers' ability to survive this pandemic is a necessity for our economy to move toward a path to recovery.
Public Health must do what is necessary and ensure this does not drag on any longer.