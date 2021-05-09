It’s Mothers Day today. And if there’s one thing we all know, is mom’s have the extraordinary power to stretch $1 into $2.
Hopefully, we’ll see that translated as our government officials work together to determine a spending plan for the $660 million or so that Guam is receiving from the American Rescue Plan.
The Guam Legislature submitted to the governor, on May 6, the list of priorities for the more than $660 million that is expected from the federal government.
The governor, on April 19, requested the senators’ priorities by April 30. However, senators had requested information, which they hadn’t received before the deadline. Senators promised to submit a list regardless.
With the plan now in hand, the governor is expected to meet with senators on May 11 to discuss their priorities.
Hopefully, we’ll soon have a spending plan, one that is generated from the input from two branches of government - the Legislature whose job it is to set the annual spending budget and the executive branch which uses that budget to run government operations.
It’s good news that elected officials are working together to determine how these funds should be used. Particularly when you consider that $660 million, is roughly equal to the government of Guam’s General Fund in a single fiscal year.
According to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s spokesperson, the federal government has yet to send GovGuam the funds, which means we could have a plan in place ready to go when the money gets here.
"We are presenting the governor an opportunity to unite with the entire Legislature on general priorities so that, going forward, we will put all of our energy into implementation instead of confrontation," Speaker Therese Terlaje stated in a press release.
This is one of those instances when elected officials need to put aside all else except what’s best for the people who elected them.
Already, however, we can see there’s going to be some conversations needed.
Slight differences in priorities
The governor has said she wants to set aside $300 million of the funds to help pay for construction of a new hospital. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which conducted an assessment of the facility in November 2019, estimated the cost of a new hospital to be $743 million.
The Legislature’s list includes funding for hospital construction but at $200 million.
Another issue the two branches need to work together on is ensuring the program passed by the previous Legislature to help residents most in financial need is actually implemented.
The Legislature’s listing includes $30 million to implement the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Program, known as RISE. It promises a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint tax filers.
The governor hasn’t been too keen on the program, however, out of concern that it doesn’t include government of Guam employees.
The Legislature, and the Office of the Attorney General concurred, that government of Guam employees, though much of the island’s government offices were closed for months, continued to received paychecks. Thus, they didn’t need as much financial help through the pandemic.
Private sector workers weren’t so lucky. Many started losing working hours as early as January 2020, when tourism slowed as a result of COVID-19 spreading in Asia, which is the seat for much Guam’s tourism market. Others lost their jobs entirely.
In addition to the RISE program, lawmakers reserved $35 million for the Small Business Pandemic Assistance Program and Guam Economic Development Authority programs, as well as $3 million for the Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families program.
Compromise
There were other areas where senators hope to direct some of the American Rescue Plan money.
- Health care: $233 million
- Infrastructure and technology upgrades: $341 million.
The governor, outside of the $300 million for a new hospital and references to helping GovGuam agencies meet their funding needs, hasn’t yet provided specifics on her priorities.
As such, it’s currently unclear how much they’ll agree on in terms of funding items and levels.
We certainly don’t expect the senators and the governor will agree on every single item.
However, as a community, we do expect that they continue to work together with the good of the entire community in mind.
There are still people who are hurting financially from having lost their jobs and who now either need a new job, or training so they can get a better job that provides their families with a steady income as well as health care benefits.
You also have businesses who need help, perhaps some remolding of their original idea to help them flourish in a new post-pandemic world that continues to live with the threat of a COVID-19 variant.
There’s much work to be done and it falls on our elected officials to get together to create a plan and execute it well.
Here’s hoping they succeed because if they do, that $660 million can go a long way for Guam. If they don’t succeed, it just might feel to thousands of Guamanians like we received no help at all.