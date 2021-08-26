Seventeen months is a long time for the governor to continue to manage the pandemic based on extension upon extension of pandemic emergency declarations that have restricted our lives.
Out of concern with the COVID-19 pandemic, our island faces a return to tougher restrictions imposed by our local government, and a continuation of a declaration of emergency that makes government spending using federal funds happen quickly and without much scrutiny.
While it is true that the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases – the 126 reported Tuesday was the highest daily total in many months – plus the resurgence in hospitalizations does heighten some concerns, Guam today is so much different from the island's vulnerable position in the first few months of the pandemic. It is so no longer 2020.
Here's the biggest difference: An astounding 107,109 Guamanians or 78.8% of all vaccine-eligible island residents have made the sacrifice for the sake of their family, friends, coworkers and the rest of our island community. These 107,109 Guamanians, out of nearly 160,000 who call Guam home, opted for full vaccination against COVID-19 even when questions linger about possible adverse health effects. The adverse effects, if any, may fully manifest long after this pandemic is well past our immediate memories.
Even when the COVID-19 vaccines were still under emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the vast majority of Guamanians decided to get the shots.
It wasn't an easy decision for many to take the shots because normally, vaccines take years to develop, rather than months. But the greater risk, at least in the view of more than 107,000 people, was getting a severe case of COVID-19 and ending up fighting for life in a hospital bed without the vaccine.
The latest return to restrictions has cast clouds over private-sector employers who are struggling to pick up from where the pandemic knocked their livelihoods down last year.
Guam's very fragile tourism industry is now standing on even shakier ground, once again.
Tens of thousands of workers who are out of unemployment benefits or who will soon see the money dry up are still uncertain about their employment prospects. And the way businesses have recently shifted from customer-facing service to takeout and drive-thru, could mean fewer workers will be needed and jobs in the private sector will not rebound any time soon.
SUBHED:
What we can do
There are things we can do to fight COVID-19 during its resurgence, and many of us have done our part. We can be – and still are – masked up. We have become so used to frequent hand-washing or hand-sanitizing that it has become a habit. We can make sure to observe safe distancing from others who aren't in our households as another layer of stopping the spread.
What has been the cause of the spread in clusters are parties and other gatherings that have become Guam's version of superspreader events. Perhaps any further restrictions should consider a reduction in the number of attendees at large gatherings.
Enforcement should be focused on those who show disregard for the safety of our community at large. Any shift in policy should be laser-focused and data based to avoid dragging those of us who have been doing our part these past 17 months.
We should no longer cower due to COVID-19. Enough Guamanians are fully vaccinated that even if we do get ill, chances are it won't be as severe as what many people experienced in the pre-vaccine era.
Let's hope for some consideration in local governance.