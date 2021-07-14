In a little more than two weeks, federally funded unemployment benefits could end for Guam residents who fail to show proof they are looking for jobs. The government of Guam received more than $900 million from the U.S. government to run the unemployment aid for more than a year now.
Unemployment benefits have ended for parents or guardians whose children can go back to school or child care centers that have reopened. Last year, more than 28,000 were on the federally funded unemployment aid. In a recent estimate, 15,000 were still receiving unemployment cash on Guam.
The next to fall off the wagon are those who will not be able to show proof they are looking for jobs. This new requirement kicks in on Aug. 1.
"Starting on Aug. 1, Guam participants must actively perform three work searches a week in order to continue to claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation," according to the Guam Department of Labor.
Unemployment benefit claimants must show proof of their three work searches that should be submitted with weekly claims every two weeks, according to the local labor department.
The local labor department states the following are among ways to satisfy making three work-search contacts:
● Registering for work on hireguam.com;
● Visiting the American Job Center or another employment agency;
● Applying for jobs by submitting a resume or interviewing;
● Inquiring about job openings and applying in person; and
● Attending a job fair, or another employment workshop that offers instruction on upskilling candidates in order to obtain employment.
The entire unemployment benefits assistance program will end the first week of September.
That's not a lot of time for Guam to bring back the jobs that have disappeared because of the pandemic shutdowns and travel restrictions.
The Guam Visitors Bureau's optimistic estimate is that by the end of the fiscal year, in September, Guam will see a total of 130,000 tourists for that whole budget year. That's not anywhere close to the 1.6 million tourists Guam saw in the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and which sustained more than 20,000 jobs on Guam.
One program the local government plans to implement is to subsidize wages to encourage hiring, but even that will not be enough to sustain prolonged employment for many. The program will pay for only a few pay periods.
There will be difficult times ahead for Guam and its labor force. There won't be enough job openings for the thousands who will need employment in the next two months.
We can only hope that there's time for elected officials to come up with comprehensive – rather than patchwork – solutions to this looming hardship for many.