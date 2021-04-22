(Editor's note: This has been updated to add Speaker Therese Terlaje's statement.)
Only on Guam.
That's a phrase that some who have been on the island long enough will use to express bewilderment that a government official or employee seems to be untouchable from their public employment even if they committed wrongdoing or failed to do their job right.
This is the case with Administrative Director Jack Hattig of the Chamorro Land Trust Commission.
Hattig answers to a board whose chairman John Reyes Jr. recently said the commission felt the administrative director was not suited for the position.
This was after Hattig went against a land agent's recommendation not to approve a questioned land swap that did not meet the legal requirements for such a transaction. The land agent had previously stated in a public meeting she felt coerced to include on her report the land swap Hattig wanted. Hattig subsequently overruled the land agent and recommended the land swap that wasn't legal to begin with.
But that's not all. In a recent meeting, Hattig was asked if he had made some headway on a set of tasks the commission expected him to do more than two years ago.
Commissioner Angela Santos recently asked Hattig how far he'd progressed with a list of priorities given to him in June 2019. Hattig skirted answering that question extemporaneously, saying he did not have that information available at the meeting but promised to provide the information as soon as possible.
Efforts to get an interview with Hattig have not been successful.
Needless to say, an administrative director who couldn't say right off the top of his head what tasks he has accomplished from a list given to him two years prior isn't providing a good sign of his job performance or that he's on top of his duties.
But in spite of all this, we are not getting a lot of answers on whether this director will be held to some form of accountability.
The commission might no longer believe in Hattig, but he's been able to hang on to his job as of press time.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has previously said she was confident in his ability to run the problem-plagued commission which has a decades-old backlog of land lease applicants.
The governor has met with the CLTC chairman on the Hattig issue, but the outcome of their discussion has not been public.
For the members of the public and most especially for the lease applicants and beneficiaries of land trust land who would like to see improvements and processes improve at the CLTC, this secrecy and the apparent lack of accountability is disheartening.
There is another layer of scrutiny that should be shining light on the leadership of the CLTC under Hattig. The Legislature and specifically Speaker Therese Terlaje can also help dig into the issue.
On Tuesday evening, Terlaje released a statement, in part, saying: "The commission needs to focus on getting the residential leases processed so they need to get a director they can rely on to focus on applicants waiting since 1995, to seek reimbursement of the survey fund that was raided, and to move forward fairly and efficiently."
A question also needs to be posed to the Guam Office of the Attorney General. Is it looking into the Hattig issue and whether this requires opening an investigation?