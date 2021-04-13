Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ignacio "Ike" Peredo was able to keep his job after he entered into a plea agreement with the Office of the Attorney General of Guam.
He was arrested, in July 2020, on suspicion of assault against a female officer at Customs.
The plea deal means he won't go to prison because his 60-day prison term is suspended. He keeps his $121,435 annual pay-and-benefits package on the taxpayers' tab. He gets a high-profile official to stand by him – and we didn't hear him publicly say sorry to the victim.
The plea agreement also means he must keep a safe distance when the subordinate, who is the victim in the case, happens to be around.
The outcome in the Peredo case, for Peredo, was made possible through a deal in which he pleaded guilty of harassment as a petty misdemeanor.
The conduct he pleaded guilty to was "offensive tapping on the shoulder of the alleged victim," according to his defense attorney.
Regardless of the unwavering support he received from some of the highest elected offices of the land, despite his wrong conduct, it's important to say this: Offensive touching is never OK.
And offensive touching by someone in a higher public office, against a subordinate, is never ever OK.
Parents on this island who want their young kids to grow up as responsible and kind humans tell their kids it's never OK to touch somebody in any way that might be considered unwelcome.
Disagreements should never escalate in a workplace, more so in a government workplace, to the point of offensively touching someone.
If Peredo had concerns regarding a subordinate, he had other powers to resort to. He could have written up the point of disagreement. He could have argued professionally. He could have walked away until both sides have cooled off. One thing he shouldn't have done was lift a finger or put a hand on anyone who works for him.
While Peredo might have the unquestioned support of friends in certain high places, the conduct he pleaded guilty to is wrong.
"Harassment as a petty misdemeanor is the lowest offense anyone can be charged with or plead to," according to Peredo's attorney.
Harassment by anyone, let alone a government official, is not acceptable.