A leaner, more efficient GovGuam will help Guamanians save costs in money and time

There are many things the government of Guam could improve on, and efficiency should be high on that list.
When Guam residents spend less time driving to and from government offices to get paperwork processed or to pay bills, it means savings in money and time, especially now that gasoline prices have increased significantly.
Think of the different ways Guam residents could use the extra time and money they'd save if GovGuam operations were prompt and efficient, too.
Applying for a driver's license, a building permit, opening a food truck, starting other small businesses, getting clearances or paying fees and fines, just to name a few, could be better done in a more efficient way online. Some of these services are partially online, but the lack of ease of use and distrust in GovGuam handling things the right way have become obstacles to Guam residents' comfort level when it comes to virtual services.
Think of how many more people could be assisted in a quicker fashion if the online process were easy to navigate and if it were the norm in GovGuam rather than a rarity.
We bring this up because of the long lines on Saturday at the Department of Revenue and Taxation in Barrigada.
The idea was well-intended. Rev and Tax opened Saturday customer desks, starting June 20, to help free up the even longer lines on weekdays, in large part because social distancing requires driver's license applicants to stay at least 6 feet apart.
With this rule, Rev and Tax also had to space out the people in its offices so they're properly distanced in light of COVID-19.
The lines at Rev and Tax do remind residents of Guam that there are still many ways the local government can improve on its delivery of services to the public.
GovGuam does need to keep up with the times. We can buy items without setting foot in a store, we can get hot, freshly delivered food via the click of a computer and even get prescription medicine and eyeglasses without walking into a brick-and-mortar pharmacy or eye clinic.
With COVID-19, and the risks of future widespread diseases, the local government's ability to provide services virtually is even more crucial.
Having said this, we also have a responsibility as community members to support the various ways GovGuam is adjusting to the different safety rules that must be met in light of COVID-19.
If the lines are too long, maybe some of the people toward the back of the line can go home and come back another time.
We can be good neighbors to each other and should be willing to help each other out.