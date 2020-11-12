At least one mayor threw what amounts to a tantrum in a meeting of the Mayors' Council of Guam on Tuesday and got away with it.
Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf wants his village of 1,850 residents to be allotted the same amount for maintenance and beautification as Dededo, a village of nearly 45,000 people.
What Chargualaf was asking for didn't make sense and what made it even more baffling is that the majority of the mayors acquiesced.
Each village, regardless of population size, will now get about $12,885 in street maintenance and beautification funding after Tuesday's vote and heated exchange.
Unless the Legislature and the governor intervene, Guam's largest village will run out of money for grass cutting and village parks upkeep pretty soon — just a month into the fiscal year.
The mayor for a village with a population that's so small — it's not enough to fill the University of Guam Field House — will hog some of the maintenance funding that Dededo, Tamuning and Yigo, the three largest villages, direly need.
The Merizo mayor's funding pot for maintenance and beautification was drastically cut because it's tied to the hotel occupancy tax. With tourism at a standstill, the funding source is running low.
In October, mayors voted on how the limited funding would be divided among the 19 villages, but Chargualaf asked for a reconsideration.
In the original funding distribution, Dededo, being the largest village would have received up to $44,948 and Yigo would have gotten up to $42,861. Merizo would have received $7,572 — and that would have been OK given the shortfall in funding.
By a vote of 14-2 on Tuesday, Chargualaf succeeded in allotting all villages, regardless of population size, at least $12,885, and some extra thousands.
We question why the rest of the mayors, with the exception of Savares and Hofmann, thought this was a good idea.
The mayors each get paid $75,000 in base annual pay and nearly $25,000 in benefits every year and the public expects them to do things right.
And we have said this before: Small villages can be combined and then placed under the leadership of fewer mayors.
The consolidation can save money that can then be used to do more beautification and other work needed in our island.