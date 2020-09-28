Filipinos living in the United States are a major cash cow for the Philippine government.
According to data from the World Bank, year after year, Filipinos in the United States were the source of nearly a third of money remittances by Filipinos from across the globe. In 2019, Filipinos sent nearly $10 billion in personal remittances from the United States out of more than $34 billion in global remittances by Filipinos.
More than 4 million people in the United States are immigrants from the Philippines, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data in 2018.
Filipinos in better economic situations feel obliged to send money to help out family members still living in the Philippines and this has been a key lifeline for the Philippine government to weather through economic crises. When remittances go down, credit rating agencies express concern.
The Philippine government calls Filipinos abroad who send money to loved ones in the country "modern-day heroes" because of the vital role they play in the Philippine economy. But it turns out, in a time of distress, a hero may not be treated as such.
Filipino American Jonah Chelle Macaspac left Guam for Colorado on Sunday morning with a broken heart. More than a week ago, the U.S. military veteran traveled all the way from Colorado Springs, where she holds a civilian job for the federal government at an Army base, with the hope of giving a final tribute to her father, who died in the Philippines.
Macaspac was able to travel from Colorado, but en route to Manila, she was stopped during a layover on Guam. She holds a U.S. passport and was told she couldn't continue on her trip to the Philippines.
After numerous pleas, the Philippine consular office on Guam denied her request for a waiver to be allowed to continue on her travel to the Philippines. Her father's remains were held in a freezer while she was pleading to be allowed to continue on to the Philippines for one last goodbye to her father. Her father was ultimately cremated and she was left with no choice but to return to Colorado, where she is a mom to three children.
It's a cautionary tale that should be cause for concern for many Filipino Americans on Guam and for millions of others in the United States.
In this pandemic, though few people would want to travel, there are certain travels that are necessary. Among them the death or the critical illness of a loved one.
The Philippine government has banned the entry of foreigners unless they fall under narrow exemptions such as being the spouse of a Filipino citizen or the minor child of Filipino citizens.
There are many Filipinos who were born in the Philippines who have since acquired other countries' citizenships that don't fall under this category, but they still have parts of their lives heavily connected to loved ones in the Philippines.
For many U.S. citizens, traveling to the Philippines has now become a nightmare. While the U.S. Embassy notes on its website that Americans need a Philippine visa to travel to the Philippines, what that advisory doesn't say is that most Filipino Americans would not qualify for the exemptions in order to get Philippine visas. In prepandemic times, Filipino Americans didn't need visas so long as they stayed for no longer than 30 days.
Multiple requests and messages have been relayed to the Philippine consular office on Guam, pleading for humanitarian travel.
Despite the travel ban, Philippine consulates have the discretion to process travel for Filipino Americans based on humanitarian grounds. The Philippine consular office on Guam has stated so in the case of another Filipino American who lives on Guam who's been pleading to be allowed to bring her father's remains to the Philippines after he died on Guam. The "(Philippine Consulate General on Guam), out of humanitarian consideration in light of her situation, offered to submit a request for exemption to (the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs) Manila in her favor and asked her to provide supporting documents," the consulate stated, in part, in a statement released Saturday afternoon.
Still, for Macaspac, the consulate shut the door on allowing her entry for humanitarian reasons.
In a statement to The Guam Daily Post, the consulate stated, in part, it "remained engaged" in providing assistance "despite Ms. Macaspac’s rude and arrogant behavior toward consular staff and the insulting statements made against the Philippines."
Adding salt to the wounds of Macaspac's grief, the consulate on Guam posted its comment regarding Macaspac on its official Facebook page.
Another option would have been for Macaspac to reapply for Philippine citizenship. Doing so would have jeopardized the military veteran's employment. Doing so would have adversely affected her ability to provide financial support to family members in the Philippines.
And that would have adversely impacted one cash cow's ability to be a part of the Philippine government's financial life jacket.
There was no empathy for Macaspac who had just received a phone call that her father had a heart attack. One hour later he died, and she was on the first available flight out of Colorado, only to be stopped on Guam.
Macaspac, on her way out of Guam, left us with a note. She will not stop letting others know of her ordeal.
"We who are naturalized (U.S. citizens) still contribute to the (Philippines) by sending money to our ... relatives, sending those in need to school to help them get out of poverty as well as donate (to the Philippines when the country) is in crisis. But now telling us we are not Filipinos!"
The "insulting statement" that the consulate was referring to, stated Macaspac, was: "I just gave them facts and stated they allowed illegal Chinese to stay in the (Philippines) but not allowing (Filipino-born Americans) in to bury our deceased father and treating us like illegal aliens."
The Philippine consulate missed an opportunity to show compassion even when it had the system in place to give it.
This is something all money senders from America to the Philippines should know.