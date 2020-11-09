For days, Americans on Guam, nationwide and throughout the world have been waiting to see who will lead the United States over the next four years.
Finally, after four days of tight vote margins in so-called battleground states, such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, the Democratic presidential ticket prevailed.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris clinched victory Sunday morning, Guam time, sparking an outburst of cheers and tears of joy.
World leaders were quick to offer congratulatory statements, even when soon-to-be-ex-President Donald Trump, who often resorted to insults, name-calling, bragging and lying, refused to accept the will of the people, falsely claiming in a tweet he won by "A LOT."
The Democratic ticket won with 75.1 million votes over the losing party's 70.8 million votes.
A lot of Americans are hanging onto hope that Biden and Harris will make good on their promise to unite the country, lead with dignity and take America from a trail of casualties from COVID-19, to a nation that's thriving and fostering jobs and other economic opportunities for as many Americans as possible.
"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. For that is what America is about: the people," Biden said in a speech seen and heard all over the world.
The vice president-elect, daughter of an immigrant from India who came to the United States when she was 19, offered inspirational words to young people.
"While I may be the first woman in this office, I won't be the last.
"Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.
"And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they've never seen it before."
A good start
There were a lot of empowering and positive words in the speeches of Biden and Harris.
While they are not in office yet, and the gravity of the nation's problems – from the COVID-19 pandemic's death toll and continuing spread to the economic woes of many Americans – can be daunting, the soothing rather than scathing words are a good start.
"This is the time to heal in America. ... Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here – and now," said Biden.
This sense of hope over constant negativity is worthy of embrace.
Young, school-age children can finally watch the the next American president say something on TV without adults in the room explaining that it's not OK to insult anyone or name-call or cheat or lie.
This was a battle for the soul of our country, said Biden. And the dark side has been banished by the power of the vote.