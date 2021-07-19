A return to normal will also include the island’s ever-present symptoms of poverty

Guam is just a few short days away from the planned lifting of pandemic restrictions. If 80% of adults become fully vaccinated by July 21, residents won’t be required to wear masks in public and businesses can operate at 100% capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began last year.
Also, tourists are vacationing again, mainly as a way to get a coveted coronavirus vaccination. Military service members here for training are enjoying liberty off base once more. Workers are being hired and rejoining the island’s hospitality industry in anticipation of more visitors heading to our shores.
Understandably leaders in the public and private sectors have been working nonstop to get this "return to normal” going.
We hope there are also conversations happening about the negative parts of a “normal Guam” that we will begin to see more of. As federal bailouts for the local government and pandemic-affected employees dry up, certainly we will start to hear about more of the symptoms of poverty resuming as well.
Stories such as those of Yukie Shimabukuro, who was waiting for an unemployment check while she and her young children slept in their car, are too commonplace and will happen more frequently when Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ends in September.
Economist Joe Bradley told Rotarians last week that Guam, in contrast to what’s happening stateside, isn’t dealing with not enough workers willing to take a job. Instead, our island, according to Bradley, doesn’t have enough jobs to go around.
Statistics showing a mild drop in the number of working residents reported this year may not capture the true picture of seeking jobs on Guam because reports that detail this information count one person working two jobs as filling two local positions. This could create an inflated impression of the number of people who are working, Bradley said.
Other figures paint a sobering picture as well.
The 2010 census put Guam’s poverty rate at 22.9%, more than double the national average in 2019 and higher than any state. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the island’s average hourly wage in May 2020 was $18.01, 33% lower than the national average. The bureau noted that all major occupational groups had “significantly lower” wages than stateside counterparts.
Couple that information with the average rent for a two-bedroom house, which in 2019 was $1,831 a month, and it’s clear to see: an average worker can’t afford to live in an average home.
This “average” worker, making $1,440.80 in gross earnings, can’t pay the rent on their own, let alone rent plus taxes, insurance, retirement, food, utilities, gas – and all the other financial obligations life throws our way. But we know too well that many have it much worse – making far less than $18 an hour, and working far fewer than 40 hours a week.
Having a significant number of families needing more money every single payday to keep a roof over their heads, to keep the lights on, to keep the debt collectors at bay, is a huge issue waiting for us, especially with no expected federal bailouts in the future.
This financial pressure has people turning to crime to make a quick buck. Health care needs are ignored because of no insurance or a high deductible. Jobs are lost when there are no savings to make car repairs.
And it may be hard to believe for some, but in 2021 children continue to drop out of school to chip in and “carry their weight” to help struggling parents.
Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez admitted that dropout rates do not capture every single student who left the public school system – especially in the past academic year, when schools were instructed not to consider those who didn’t attend classes as dropouts.
The “normal” method of recording dropouts clearly didn’t work in the abnormal school year, since Sanchez said the initial reports show “basically no one dropped out last year.”
Children leaving high school to enter the workforce because their families need the money is a problem that won’t solve itself. Reopening our borders to leisure travel won’t magically earn workers enough to afford our high cost of living.
But as we’ve seen too often during this pandemic, tens of thousands of us are struggling to make ends meet. And that economic gap isn’t going away on its own.
Now is the time for nonprofit organizations, private sector leaders and the government of Guam to come together for a comprehensive strategy to change this.
We should all collectively understand how the symptoms of poverty have worsened through this pandemic, and which of these symptoms should be priorities under our new normal. Our needy families deserve to hear what plans our elected representatives have to help, especially to expand the scope of successful programs and organizations. Taxpayers, even those in higher brackets, should feel confident that their dollars are being put to good use by the government they’re funding.
Poverty won’t be resolved in one meeting, and we acknowledge the effort is a lot easier said than done. But addressing the problems of the poor will mean better education, better health care and safer neighborhoods for everyone.
The consequences of collective poverty affect everyone on Guam, but so do the solutions.