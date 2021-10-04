A second round of war claims should show the lessons learned from the first

Lawmakers are set to vote to greenlight a new round of war reparations, this time organized by and paid through the government of Guam.
If the bill becomes law, tens of thousands of Guam’s elderly could receive financial awards for suffering through the Japanese occupation.
Although the federal government has adjudicated and approved thousands of applications already, our legislators have stressed that many missed out on several important dates, either a filing deadline or December 23, 2016. That date was the benchmark for how long a survivor of the island’s Japanese occupation had to live in order for an heir to receive a claim on the survivor's behalf.
Since Congress created and completed its own reparations program, about 600 claims have been denied. Hundreds of other seniors have told senators they missed the application deadline.
An amendment to the bill discussed in the Legislature last week, however, would open the door further. The change, added to the proposal by Speaker Therese Terlaje and others, would approve a war reparations claim made by an heir of a survivor of World War II who subsequently died, regardless of date of death.
The expansion means children of war survivors who died in the 1950s, or the spouse of a survivor who died just before Congress enacted its federal program - and everyone in between - now will be eligible for reparations.
The intentions are noble, but we hope this new effort won’t repeat some of the missteps of the first go-round. That long process, which took decades to complete in the U.S. Congress, entered its endgame in 2018. Over the course of the next several years, quick fixes were made to the law, and a local option to assign the claim to GovGuam, in order to receive reparations quicker, was launched.
Our local leaders should use the benefit of hindsight to ensure this new program goes smoothly, without the confusion or back-and-forth that was placed on the shoulders of our manåmko', taking steps such as:
• Learning about statutory mistakes that need to be corrected after laws were enacted;
• Sharing ever-changing plans of how the program works;
• Communicating clearly how long it will take to apply for, adjudicate and remit war claims;
• Not shifting in-person services between temporary sites and government offices;
• Not having multiple sources assist residents with filling out applications, some of whom allegedly didn’t follow through with formal submission.
GovGuam can begin by being open and honest about how long it will take to process the expected applications and the source of money to pay them.
Lawmakers and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero have all pointed toward so-called Section 30 funds as their pot of gold. The money, taken from payroll taxes of military service members and federal government employees who work on Guam, also was used to pay the reparations approved by Congress.
If that’s the case, our manåmko' should be told plainly that absent amendments to the current budget law, it will take at least a year for this money to materialize. That’s because the Legislature already has appropriated the full $76 million projected to be given in the current fiscal year.
Without any changes to the budget, that means the funds are not available through Sept. 30, 2022.
The bill allows the governor to “transfer such sums as may be available to her” in the absence of Section 30 funds. But this blank check provision could result in messy fiscal policies at a time when our economy remains precarious.
If money is diverted from tourism recovery, aid for displaced workers, small business grants or essential government services in the name of this local reparations effort – we should know about it well ahead of time.
There are tens of thousands of other residents who are continuing to struggle through the problems of this pandemic – the closest thing our island has felt in terms of sustained suffering since World War II. As much as many of us would like to sacrifice our own aid for our elders, most can’t afford to.
We all would love to support Guam’s greatest generation, especially those who were not made whole by the first round of reparations. What they deserve most of all is honesty through this process.
As our leaders work to finally close this dark chapter in our history, it’s now up to the them to do right by our war survivors, their heirs and the rest of us.