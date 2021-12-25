Every now and then we get the itch to travel. We want to leave Guam and see the world.
Some of us go to see the biggest of cities. Or we want the European experience. Maybe we want to visit our Asian neighbors for the flavors and cultural uniqueness they offer, or we visit places to rediscover our roots and learn more about our heritage.
But after a while, we get that feeling.
The sense of "We've been there, done that."
We want to come back to Guam. This is home. For almost 160,000 of us.
We often are drawn back to this magnetic place full of people with diverse ideas and backgrounds who are united with a common resolve. We love living far from the heart of America but we are Americans and Guamanians at the same time.
We're several thousand miles from the mainland and closer to Asia, so we say to people who have no idea where Guam is or who we are as a people, as a destination, as a community.
This Christmas Day, we can reflect on what it is to live here as a small island community that has retained the small-town friendly feel, yet we have ways of connecting with the rest of the world online and through travel.
We have the closeness of family and with our friends, our co-workers, our fellow churchgoers, our peers and our hobby friends.
We're not shy about smiling at people who seem to be newcomers who might be taken aback when we say hi or hello or hafa adai and try to welcome them.
We are unique in that we are able to enjoy some of the good about being on our island.
Christmas on Guam is still like being in a home of extended family.
We don't look away when we know people are struggling and, if there is a small way we can help or ease someone's rough day, we're not shy about offering a helping hand.
For the working class, Guam is one of the priciest places to live on U.S. soil because gasoline, food, health care and utilities are way above prices some of our U.S. mainland counterparts take for granted.
But that is the trade-off for living on Guam, where home means being able to commute home from work within minutes and the beach is just a few miles away. Schoolchildren go to schools that are not that far from home.
We get to save a lot of time by not being on the road for hours on end to get to work and back home.
And in this COVID-19 pandemic, going on almost two years now, our sense of community is intact, for the most part at least.
There is not another Christmas like on warm Guam.
All we've got to do is appreciate what we have and work on the flaws that threaten to shred the fabric of our community. Drugs and other crimes against the community – we've got to stop those.
But today isn't about threats and flaws. It's about appreciating what we have as we gather for Christmas.
There are many that we can be thankful for as we look around us. It's not about how much we have or don't have in the bank.
It's about appreciating moments with family.
Family on Guam is still something. Family on the island is about respect for the elders and closeness and sharing.
We're lucky this is our place and this is where we get to celebrate Christmas.
And not a lot of people know it.
It's a secret we want to share with visitors, but not overshare to a point where we are overrun.
It's a priceless gift to be here.
Our hafa adai spirit and our holiday spirit converge today.
We can smile and take in the moment.
Merry Christmas, Guam.