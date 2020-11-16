A shrine for ancestors is a good idea but GovGuam should address the dire conditions of the living first

Last week, we were just talking about the priorities of the government of Guam.
We asked if GovGuam could prioritize COVID-19 testing for all by paying more private clinics with federal funds that will expire next month. More access to free testing will be very helpful to people who need to present COVID-19 test results for work, or for individuals and families who don't have health insurance that covers the testing. While it's true Department of Public Health and Social Services clinics provide free testing, access is limited.
And so, as we pointed out that testing should take priority over, say, the purchase of brand-new vehicles for the government of Guam from a certain auto dealer, another GovGuam endeavor has come up with question marks.
There is now renewed talk to move forward with a shrine at Ypao Point next to the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, which could cost millions of dollars.
This was an idea that started gaining traction two legislative terms, or about four years, ago, with the enactment of Public Law 33-204. The law reserved up to five acres of the Ypao Point property to be used for the Nåftan Mañaina-ta Shrine and the reinterment of ancestral remains. Government funding – about $100,000 – for the design has been authorized.
The shrine will also include the statues of two native leaders - Chief Agualin from Hagåtña, and Chief Matå’pang from Tumon – that will stand proudly along the edge of the cliff, looking out toward Tumon Bay.
It's a good idea – building a shrine and final resting place for ancestral remains.
But there has to be a more thorough discussion on the timing to move forward with the plan when there are other pressing matters for GovGuam to attend to in this pandemic. Whether GovGuam should even be picking up the tab for such a project at this time is another question elected officials should ponder.
It's also worth asking whether it's appropriate to put up the shrine next to the row of high-rise hotels along Tumon Bay. Government land with serene views of the ocean and lands might be a more appropriate site for this project as it does intend to be the collective resting place for ancestral remains. The Department of Parks and Recreation offers a reason for the selection of the proposed shrine: The site is historically significant as it is the original site of the only CHamoru victory of the Spanish-CHamoru Wars.
If the project is funded and is completed, the proper upkeep of the shrine will be another question mark, based on Parks and Rec's track record. One can only look at the sad state of the Hagåtña public swimming pool, the recurring repairs to the public pool in Dededo and a government cemetery where graves had been overrun by weeds until recently – to be concerned about putting millions of dollars into building the shrine without a proper plan on upkeep and funding for it.
The deadline for public input on this project is coming up soon - Dec. 4.
Access to the proposed shrine site is from the main entrance gate of Sågan Kotturan CHamoru, next to the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.
While the government seeks public input, Guam State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan said Friday the big question that still must be answered is: What funding source will be used to build the shrine?
"There's none appropriated at this time. It's fair to say there are rough estimates in the low millions right now," Lujan said.
Lujan also said inventory is still ongoing leading to the actual amount it will cost for the reinterment of ancestral remains.
The shrine, as designed, will feature a reclaimed latte set in the middle of a ceremonial reception space that will be shaped like a sling stone. It would have a walkway parallel to eight burial vaults, which will be the final resting place for ancestral remains of those disinterred prior to Sept. 25, 1989.
Funding-wise, GovGuam might want to see past its shrinking purse. The project can be funded through the fundraising efforts of a nonprofit.
It's a good idea to honor the dead. But as of now, if GovGuam has spare cash beyond COVID-19 needs, some of that money should go toward projects that will provide a permanent solution to the current suffering of many on Guam, including homeless Guamanians and families living in substandard housing, as well as those who don't have access to basic infrastructure such as water, wastewater, power lines and roads to their ancestral lands or Chamorro Land Trust land.
Hopefully, the issues that have come up with the shrine project should help remind the next set of local senators, who will be seated in January, to consider, before introducing another proposed law, whether their proposal is in sync with what the public needs – and what GovGuam can afford.