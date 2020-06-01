It was an election that involved voter turnout of about 52% in a small village with fewer than 3,000 registered voters.
But Saturday's special election to choose a new mayor of Yona was a big deal in many respects.
It was an election to fill the public office vacated by Jesse Blas, the former mayor who has been in jail since last year and is awaiting sentencing in a federal extortion case. Blas is accused of using his power and his office to monetize government cluster mailboxes by allowing their use for drug distribution.
Despite the corruption case, the voters of Yona kept their faith in the electoral system. They are willing to give another mayor a chance to lead their village even when the previous one betrayed their trust.
To the 1,519 Yona voters who cast their votes: Thank you for showing up and exercising your right. And congratulations Mayor-elect Bill Quenga, as well as candidates Edward Terlaje, Cedric Diaz, Roque Eustaquio, Franklin Hiton and Ethan Camacho, for putting up a good fight.
A big thank you also goes to the Guam Election Commission – which carried out the election smoothly – even with all of the additional precautionary steps to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
GEC established a system for temperature checks, hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations were provided, and masks and social distancing were required among voters. These were just some of the safeguards GEC managed to pull off despite the constraints of time and COVID-19-related restrictions on maintaining government operations.
To GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, GEC staff, the GEC commissioners and the poll workers and precinct workers: Si Yu'os ma'ase.
You showed us that even with the COVID-19 pandemic, our elections can proceed as long as precautions are well planned out.
The August primary election and the November general election are right around the corner. We hope you'll have all the resources you need to get ready.