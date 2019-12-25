It’s Christmas, and whatever hustle and bustle led to this day, our wish for you is you will find time to slow down and enjoy this special holiday with your parents, your children, spouses and loved ones.
Like many others, you may have read horror stories and seen photos of people rushing through stores, jamming gifts into shopping carts, and even watched people jumping over carts and past a row of cashiers to reach the new lane that just opened.
Many parents have ruthlessly ransacked every store – both of the brick-and-mortar variety and those online – in search of that perfect gift to show your child that you do listen and, in spite of it all, you still love them and want to give them the world.
Some Guamanians, over these last few weeks, have gone caroling, wrapped gifts, partied with bosses and exchanged presents with friends. Some rang Salvation Army Red Kettle Bells, delivered gifts to children of those who are imprisoned, or to kids at the hospitals.
There were those of you who wrote to The Guam Daily Post as part of your own hope of reaching out to some very special families in need of a little extra holiday cheer.
We thank all of those who have managed to share some of their time, finances, talents, smiles, prayers and thoughts with those who are less fortunate or just needed a little help.
We also thank the many who have the task of keeping our streets safe or providing services that keep our economy moving, or who just have to hustle to make ends meet. You have to work because a holiday doesn’t necessarily mean a day off for you. To all the police, corrections and customs officers, firefighters, nurses, and hospitality and service industry employees, we are grateful to you all.
And, so, whether you’re surrounded by friends, family, or co-workers on this day, our wish is that you have some time to reflect on all those who mean the world to you – whether they are still with us or they live on in your hearts.
We wish you all a very blessed and merry Christmas!