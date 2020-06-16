A well-thought-out reopening of child care centers key to return to normalcy

We think the government of Guam made the right decision to reopen child care centers beginning this week – even with a limited number of children allowed in each facility.
Some parents will at least get a chance to go back to work.
Working parents who don't have alternative and stable child care support other than commercial child care centers haven't been able to return to their physical workplaces for more than three months because of the pandemic.
Now, with child care centers given the go-signal to reopen, some of our working parents can at least have an idea of when they'd be able to return to work. However, not every job is possible through telecommuting.
The decision to allow childcare facilities at no more than 25% occupancy – only one in four children will be able to get in while three don't – do leave questions as to who gets priority for these child care slots? And how are the rest of the parents who can't put their children in the centers supposed to continue their employment?
The government's Joint Information Center guidance only states the decision to limit child care capacity at 25% was "based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
GovGuam still has to address what happens to the rest of the households who don't have child care available and the parent or parents will be required to work. There must be a way to offer some form of assistance or middle ground that would allow parents to keep working and get some child care service.
We also urge the local government to keep all child care centers and other establishments affected by its change of regulations well informed of the changes ahead of time.
Announcing on a Sunday afternoon that child care centers are allowed to open less than 24 hours later – at only 25% of capacity – doesn't help the child care centers and the affected families prepare adequately for the changes.
It's clear that the Department of Public Health and Social Services which regulates child care centers has other duties that are as pressing, including COVID-19 matters, regulating food establishments and providing public health clinic services. But the division in charge of child care centers at DPHSS should have known what's expected of them.
There's always a chance to learn from experience and make it better. Those in charge of the government's responsibilities over the safety and operations of child care centers could have done it right the first time around.
Public Health has a record of about 47 child care centers. Making every effort to call them well ahead of time doesn't seem too much to ask for.