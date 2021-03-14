Whereas, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified COVID-19, a respiratory disease that is a new strain of coronavirus not previously identified in humans, as posing a significant public health risk;
Whereas, on Jan. 30, 2020 the World Health Organization declared a Global Health Emergency …
Whereas, on March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency …
Now, therefore, I, Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, governor of Guam, ... hereby order ... (a) Declaration of State of Emergency.
So goes the first executive order responding to the novel coronavirus and the global pandemic. The declaration, which the governor signed on March 14, 2020 followed the announcement of possible cases of the novel coronavirus on Guam. Only days later, Guam would see its first death.
Schools were shut down. Businesses closed their doors. The island’s tourism industry stopped. Jobs were lost, hours cut and many people didn’t know how they would pay for food, housing, utilities and other bills.
It’s probably the first non-weather-related emergency for the island — it's certainly the longest.
As of the one-year anniversary of the emergency declaration, Guam remains in a Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3; just a small step away from normal.
And while there has been criticism that national and local governments could have done better to warn and educate about a new and frighteningly deadly virus, or addressing the needs of the people and the economy, most would also say they could have done worse.
On a national level, there have been two relief packages that have brought the nation and our island of Guam through what many hope is the worst of it. A third has just passed, and the hope is this will see us through as we work to recover.
In the past year, Guam has received more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief and recovery dollars, on top of about $1 billion in military, federal and other construction spending.
Federal emergency food supplies had people lining up for hours on end. Many were grateful, however, because they at least had food to supplement what they had in their cupboards — a literal lifesaver for the roughly 30,000 Guamanians who suddenly had smaller or no paychecks.
On a local level, various agencies including the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Memorial Hospital, the Guam National Guard, Guam Police Department, Guam Fire Department, Department of Revenue and Taxation, the Department of Education, Department of Labor and others had to figure out how to bring the island through this disaster — all while protecting employees who would face exposure to the virus on a daily basis.
No, it didn’t all go smoothly.
Some relief took a little while to reach its intended recipients, as GovGuam navigated federal guidelines to implement unprecedented programs on a local level. Front line workers had to adapt to conditions only medical professionals who’ve dealt with contagious illnesses were prepared for.
As the government worked to figure out how to get aid to the people, many private citizens and local businesses did what they could to provide food, sanitation products and personal protective gear to the community and the island's first responders.
Once made available to Guamanians, federal dollars, along with a moratorium on evictions, have been keeping Guamanians from hunger, homelessness and a deeper financial mess.
Now, with the American Recovery Plan signed into law, Guam will receive another $1 billion or so in aid to its people and the local government.
Vaccines have arrived and it looks like the end of the tunnel might be visible, yet there remains a long way to go.
The governor, in reporting on the state of the island, noted her goal to reach herd immunity for the island by Liberation Day: “A vital part of rebuilding our economy and protecting our people is Operation Liberate Guam — our campaign to vaccinate at least 80% of our adult population by July.”
Her efforts will surely be bolstered with President Joe Biden’s goal of possibly ending the pandemic by the Fourth of July. On Friday, he said supporting that goal would include getting more vaccines out to states and territories and making all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1.
The governor is urging people, once vaccines are made available to them, “to roll up your sleeves, get your shots, and take part in rebuilding Guam anew.”
Whether the island and nation will be able to put an end to the pandemic this year remains to be seen. National and local leaders seem optimistic. Economic recovery will likely take a good while longer.
And certainly, at least in Guam, the atmosphere is more hopeful that the island will soon be safe enough to send our kids to back to campus so they can get the education they deserve. We look forward to the day Rev and Tax opens its doors with regular hours for personal and business transactions — including drivers licenses, car registrations and passports.
With a little more luck and a lot of hard work, perhaps we’ll be able to celebrate Liberation Day in true Guam fashion — thousands of people camping, barbecuing and walking up and down Marine Corps Drive in the rain.