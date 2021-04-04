A year of hardship has hopefully made us stronger, better

A year ago, Guamanians spent Easter Day, or Resurrection Sunday, in a lockdown due to what was then a new virus that caused a respiratory illness.
By April 3, 2020 the virus, according to officials, had contributed to the deaths of four Guamanians.
On top of that, public health restrictions, including a lockdown of everyone except health care, public safety and private sector workers at grocery and hardware stores as well as gas stations and supporting industries, created a level of isolation that hadn’t been seen before.
Mass was restricted to television and Facebook, which many people said just wasn’t the same. There were no Palm Sunday or Easter services. Only a sprinkling of Guamanians braved leaving home on Good Friday to hike the trail up Mount Jumullong Manglo, a mere trickle compared to the river of people who in previous years trekked up the mountain to reflect on their faith and the end of a season of sacrifice.
It was particularly hard on children. At first, they may have enjoyed the time off from school. That, however, changed as they realized they wouldn’t be able to interact with their friends, participate in school club activities, or play sports.
It was also hard our manamko’. Being among the most vulnerable, were protected by family members the best they knew how - by leaving them alone.
Thousands of people lost their jobs and many more families faced uncertainty.
Those who lost loved ones during the past year, had to deal with more than the emotional turmoil of death. They had to deal with increased bureaucracy and delays as officials tried to provide government services while also protecting the community from further spread of the virus.
Now, a year later, at least some Gumanians have said that in spite of the hardship the pandemic also offered an opportunity to slow down, spend quality time with their family and draw closer to their faith.
It was also a time when the very best of Guam showed. Individuals and families, community organizations and companies, stepped forward to provide donations of personal protective equipment, food and supplies to those in need.
At least a few parents have said being forced to work from home was a challenge in balancing work with managing their children’s educational and technical issues (which sometimes translated to making sure the kids were listening to teachers and not watching cartoons or YouTube videos on the side). But they also said it was a blessing in that they were able to see how their children learned and help them overcome certain educational hurdles.
Today, as officials have noted repeatedly in the past few months, the arrival of the vaccines is a huge step forward but there’s still more work to be done.
First and foremost, more residents need to be vaccinated to ensure fewer people get sick.
Second, the economy needs a reboot. The Guam Visitors Bureau is working with partner agencies and the private sector to get the tourism industry, Guam’s bread and butter, up and running. With that, jobs will be restored, and more families will have the certainty of a paycheck - hopefully with benefits that allow them access to quality health care.
Yes, this past year has been tough.
However, this Easter Sunday, as we return to school, to community gatherings and to church, we can look forward to a year filled with promise and new hope.
We can look back and realize that while there were some things we could have done better, we all did the best we can. And what’s more, we've come out of this experience stronger and better as individuals and as a community.