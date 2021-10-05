Navigating childhood - from seeing strangers during the first day of preschool to the middle school years and then high school - is not easy for many kids.
Growing up, meeting new challenges, being accepted among peers and keeping up with grades that will make mom and dad proud – while at the same time being able to fit in well at school, or at least not get bullied – is tough.
Home can be the one haven for children in their growing years when they're not yet ready to leave the nest and be on their own.
But what if the home is not a haven but instead a hell? What if mom or dad, or both, are abusive? What if a parent or both parents are too preoccupied with themselves, and have no problem neglecting their parental obligations by getting drunk or high on meth and other drugs? What if a parent or both parents squander the family paycheck at gambling or on shopping, porn or some other vice, and the kids end up abused, neglected and scarred? What if a parent or both parents don't know how to deal with their frustrations in life and resort to beating their kids?
What if an adult who has access to the home molests or rapes a child, and a parent or both parents cover it up? What if parents sexually abuse their own children or stepchildren?
We have heard some of the most horrendous forms of abuses in Guam that have victimized the youngest members of our community. Some of these abuses children have endured in the home have been at the hands of the very people who are supposed to protect and care for them.
We know these problems have existed, and there have been times when these abuses and the suffering of children only end – very often – when a child finds enough courage to speak up in school. We can't thank our teachers, school counselors and other staffers enough for the front-line role thrust upon them when a child speaks of abuses at home, or when a child shows up in school not with a packed lunch but signs of abuse – physical or emotional, or both.
Child Protective Services has been called to homes where children are living in squalor, some living in shacks without even a bed to sleep on. Some kids have been deprived of food and then beaten up. Some live in homes that don't have running water.
Alarming numbers
Abuse of the island's youngest residents is showing up in alarmingly higher numbers.
"As of September 2021, the CPS indicates there are 500 children in Guam's foster care system. This figure indicates a substantial rise when compared to the 270 children in the system in May 2019," according to the legislative findings of a bill that addresses the adoption process.
From Jan. 1, 2021, to Aug. 3, 2021, CPS received 723 referrals involving a total of 1,126 children, including siblings, Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan stated in a recent interview.
Two separate legislative efforts are moving forward to oversee local adoptions, as the number of children removed from unsafe homes nearly doubled from 2019 compared to this year.
Brennan said many of the cases of child neglect are linked to parents with substance abuse issues.
"It's not only drugs, although we see a lot, it's also alcohol. It renders them unable to properly safeguard or take care of their children and get them to school. It's been a lot," she added.
According to one of the bills, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will have six months to create and publish temporary rules for these entities that will be heard and acted upon by senators. Those interim rules will be in effect for a maximum of one year, during which time permanent regulations will be worked on using the standard and public government process, called the Administrative Adjudication Act, or AAA.
Another measure authorizes DPHSS to make expedited interim rules for adoption agencies, and gives the department until March 1, 2022, to approve regulations through the AAA. The proposal requires all adoption agencies be licensed by DPHSS by that deadline.
On one hand, it's good that senators are keen on addressing the adoption process.
But for an abused child, adoption is a solution at the back end.
Tougher laws on parental neglect, drug use
Issues involving abused or neglected children should be confronted with the same, if not greater, urgency.
Senators, with their good intentions, need to go back to the root of the problem. If parents are alcoholics or drug addicts, would tougher penalties against neglectful parents be part of the answer, as a deterrent? Those parents should get the jolt of a harsh experience behind bars for them to shape up and focus on getting gainfully employed and providing for the children they brought into this world.
When was the last time we saw "get tough on drugs" and "get tougher on parental neglect" issues addressed through legislation that successfully passed the Legislature and signed into law by the governor as quickly as, say, war reparations?
We need a more comprehensive system of care to immediately embrace a child with services that the government provides, including a 24-hour shelter with adequate services and supportive care that has the capacity to immediately take kids in – even in the middle of the night or whenever the need arises.
A larger government-run foster home should have adequate beds and care so that no foster family will be forced to take on more children than they can care for, given the government's limited support.
GovGuam should also have, as urgently as possible, a better system that will provide for the older kids and teens who might not get adopted, so they will have a home until they're old enough to be on their own.
This system must include better pay and benefits for social workers, mental health professionals, school counselors and teachers. Offset their pay raise with pay reductions for the government personnel whose jobs are dispensable and do not fall in line with the public health, public safety and public education mantra of elected officials.
There are many issues to wade through before one can even begin to decide to put children up for adoption.
Maybe senators need to take steps forward on some issues and look back on others to address the root causes.
There must be a better way to prevent more kids from falling through the cracks. The will to help should mean tackling the difficult and urgent policy issues first.