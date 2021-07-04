Address key issues with All RISE Act so it helps the people it's intended to reach

There are two issues with the All RISE Act, which officials are now preparing to roll out.
First, people have to apply for it. We’ve seen in similar programs that intended to help people who’ve been without jobs or earning less money than they had pre-pandemic. Not everyone who is eligible submitted an application.
The mayor's verification is an additional step compared to the Economic Impact Payment programs 1, 2, and 3. In the EIP program, income tax filers simply needed to wait for their EIP checks in the mail or for the payment to be electronically deposited into their bank accounts.
Second, while the governor expanded the amount of people who are eligible for the program, the funding for the program remained the same - providing $800 per person out of the same $30 million. In other words, we invited more people to the party but didn’t order a larger pizza, which likely means some people won’t get to eat.
To the first issue of application, if we learned from previous programs similar to All RISE that not every eligible resident will apply for this needed help, the government should be ready to get a better participation rate. Local media has shared the information on various platforms and will continue to do so. But there are people who won’t get the information because they don’t have an internet connection at home or can’t afford a television set or don’t even have electricity running to their homes.
Whatever the reason some people don’t get the information they need, the government has to do a better job of ensuring that help gets to them - particularly as federal programs run out. People who are without jobs, cars or internet or all three need to be made are aware of and how, when and where to apply for these programs.
Government officials might run it like an election campaign and have folks go house to house to deliver the information.
The “Ayuda I Mangafa’ Help for Families Program” had $10 million to fill the gaps left by other programs and help those families who had adult children with disabilities. However, only a fraction of those funds were used to help local families because not everyone who was eligible applied.
The government should take a lesson from that and find ways to ensure eligible families and individuals have better access to assistance.
Other programs like the Economic Impact Payment were automatic and meant everyone who was intended to get the help, got that help. That, in turn, meant folks were able to purchase food and other necessities as well as maybe stop at a restaurant or two for a treat - helping in turn to boost the economy.
More people, same size pizza
The question of information and accessibility adds to the concern with this program.
Originally introduced to help private sector employees who lost their jobs or working hours because of the pandemic, now the program includes government employees who continued to receive full paychecks this past year-and-a-half.
Legislators appropriated $30 million to it.
The governor, in an executive order, expanded the number of people who would be eligible for the program. However, the funding level remains the same.
Because the governor has discretionary authority to spend federal dollars provided to the government mean to help our local community, it certainly was also in Adelup’s authority to order a larger pizza to help the additional people now eligible for the program.
Assuming that RISE checks will be distributed on a first-filed-first-paid basis, we hope the Department of Revenue and Taxation has a process to ensure that those who apply first are paid quickly. We also hope the governor, lieutenant governor and their cabinet push to ensure everyone has the information and the opportunity to apply for the program, and if the $30 million runs out they’ll add to it.
The RISE program is intended to help people. However, it will fall short of the intent if officials don’t pay attention and address key issues.