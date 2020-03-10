The administration is touting a five-point plan as a way to assist individuals, families and businesses through the economic slump created amid fears of the coronavirus.
The plan, however, doesn't address the concerns that residents and businesses have raised – the top two being the protection from price gouging and the minimum-wage increase, respectively.
In the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the government has declared a state of emergency. They've frozen the cost of goods, they're asking banks to defer payments for three months on existing loans so people can breathe a little easier, and a couple of weeks ago government spending was decreased to reflect smaller-than-projected revenue streams.
What the plan proposes
Here on Guam, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio plan proposes:
• that businesses take the opportunity to delay payment of 40% of business privilege tax owed over the next few months.
Even if businesses do this they'll still have to pay the full BPT, which means there isn't any relief. The plan also assumes that businesses will be in better shape to make those payments in three months. The plan appears to move the problem to a later date.
• that the government of Guam will temporarily cover fees for customers using credit cards to make government payments, such as BPT and vehicle registration.
We're not entirely clear on whom this would help. Considering the cost of credit card fees charged by the government, most people use cash or checks.
• to offer small business loans up to $50,000 through the Guam Economic Development Authority's programs, with the initial payment deferred for 90 days to assist tour operators with their cash flow needs.
This looks like it mirrors the new federal law that allows for small business loans. The loan assumes, however, that a business will be in a position to make payments in three months. Additionally, not all businesses want to borrow to cover operational expenses – borrowing is usually an option for capital expenses. Businesses are more likely to try to reduce costs by reducing overhead costs – which includes employees' hours – than try to repay the loan plus interest with decreased revenue.
• to rebate a percentage of airline landing and apron fees to assist carriers with fixed costs. The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and its board of directors have not approved this option, though it seems to make sense it would be an incentive for airlines not to cancel additional flights or lay off workers.
• to request that utilities consider offering payment plans on bills for residential customers who can demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19.
This option will likely have to be approved by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, and possibly the Public Utilities Commission, because it impacts revenue flow and could make bondholders nervous.
Austerity measures?
The governor said the government would implement austerity measures, but said there would be no reduction in government services. When asked what those measures were, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said only that the administration has curbed overtime expenses and has been "disciplined" in spending. She also said hiring would continue in areas they feel are needed for public service.
The bottom line is the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's plan is out of touch with the reality that families and businesses are facing.
The Guam Daily Post has received calls and messages from residents saying they're trying to protect their families while the price for items such as face masks and hand sanitizers have increased. They're worried about price gouging, saying that protecting their families may soon become unaffordable.
Similarly, Guam's business community has reached out to the administration and the Legislature to ask for a temporary delay, a reprieve, of an increased minimum wage as they try to navigate the economic turmoil created by the diminished tourist population – by air and by sea.
Tourism numbers continue to drop. GIAA reported a total of 346 flights had been canceled as of Monday. That's a loss of as many as 56,000 passengers and an economic impact of $5.6 million, if we assume all those seats were taken.
The Guam Visitors Bureau, at last count from nearly two weeks ago, reported more than 30,000 cancellations of reservations.
The current plan falls short
Out of an abundance of caution, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration denied a cruise ship's request to dock on Guam next month. That's a decision we understand because there has to be a way to safeguard our community's health. But the other side of that is the economic impact – the few hundred people who would have landed here were potential patrons of local shops, restaurants and malls – and how that needs to be addressed.
The TEAM Guam plan is a start but the island needs more – it needs the government to listen to the concerns of its people and business community. Then, based on that knowledge, it must create a plan that will navigate us all through and out of this dark economic landscape.