One of the more notable plans mentioned in Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's State of the Island address Monday was what seems like the beginning of an effort to draw up a comprehensive public health plan – not exclusively to GovGuam workers, retirees and their families, but for all of Guam.
It sounds like a massive undertaking, and the details have yet to be ironed out, but these efforts are worth taking.
The idea is premised in part on the more than $330 million a year at the disposal of the government of Guam when it comes to public health care spending. This comes in the form of Medicaid, Medicare and public health spending as well as taxpayer subsidies to Guam Memorial Hospital.
This funding pot can provide GovGuam the startup money and purchasing power to come up with a health plan for all of the 70,000 adults and their dependents on Guam, plus a buy-in from private companies and private sector employees for an affordable contribution.
There is power in numbers and the hope is this announcement will ultimately result in GovGuam finally extending the health insurance blanket beyond GovGuam families, to cover private sector workers' families as well.
GovGuam's intent to look after the welfare of the workers beyond the confines of the government of Guam workforce and government retiree population is long overdue.
Now comes the hard work: Figuring out the details, such as the cost, coverage, timelines and hard deadlines.
Getting input from private sector employers and employees and health care professionals is key, too.
Whatever the Leon Guerrero administration decides to do, the next steps should not leave the private sector workers' interests behind.
They are voters, too.