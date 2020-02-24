There are many hardworking middle-class families that fall under an unfortunate category. These are families that don't make enough money to afford a down payment and monthly mortgage on a house but don't qualify for free housing vouchers, public housing units or subsidized rent programs.
For the vast majority of our middle-income-earners, using a big chunk of the household income on rent or continuing to stay in crowded conditions in an extended family household is part of the reality of living on Guam. Many families have had to sacrifice comfortable housing over a health care expense or the children's tuition. Some lose power or water connection without having the extra rainy day fund to get reconnected.
A recently released study paid for by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority through a $500,000 federal grant found that the price of a standalone house has soared from $215,000 in 2008 to $269,450 a decade later, in 2018, and even higher, at $271,000, in 2019.
In 2019, the average rent paid by Guam households for a two-bedroom, single-family home was $1,831. This represents a 47.6% increase over the average rent of $1,240 in 2010, the study found.
The rent paid in 2019 for a two-bedroom apartment unit was $1,333. While the jump in price for a two-bedroom multifamily rental between 2010 and 2019 was not as significant as for single-family homes, it did increase by 30.2%, the study's findings state. A single-bedroom apartment unit saw the largest increase in apartment rent, climbing 45.7% between 2010 and 2019.
Faced with the housing affordability challenges on Guam, the study also found that many are considering to leave the island.
More than 1 in 3 households – 36.4% – plan to "move away from Guam," according to the study, and this number doesn't include military families that are by nature mobile, as their military service requires.
The median household income on Guam was about $63,000 in late 2019, which went up from about $50,000 in 2010, but the increase might not be enough for a family to keep up with rising home prices or rent.
The study found that for future renters, with the usually required security deposit of one month’s rent and the first month’s rent, 15% of those seeking a single-family home to rent and 29% of those looking for an apartment would not be qualified to move to the unit they wanted – given the current conditions of the Guam housing market and the finances of the household.
The study showed, based on the median price of a home in 2019, it could be cheaper to buy by taking on a mortgage – as a home loan of $271,000 will cost a monthly mortgage or installment of $1,318 – than to rent. But the challenge is to gather enough for a down payment – a 20% down payment of $54,200 under this mortgage amount is almost an entire year's income of a median-income household.
The study urges the creation of a comprehensive policy to tackle the heavy task of finding solutions toward housing affordability on Guam.
It hasn't helped Guam's housing market that the lack of a skilled labor force for the construction sector has been exacerbated by the tightening of petitions for temporary foreign workers on H-2B visas.
The housing affordability challenge on Guam has implications for our island community and economy in the long run.
We could end up with many of our middle-class households with highly portable professional and career skills leaving Guam, and they might not come back.
We could be in for another brain drain.
We could be in for a community with fewer families in the middle-income range, more families at the poverty line or below, and a few high-income earners at the very top.
We need our elected officials to tackle this issue yesterday.